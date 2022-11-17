Police call to shut down Sheffield booze shop that broke about a dozen rules

Sheffield Council is set to decide whether to shut down the business for good in a licensing meeting next week – just three months after a new owner took on the shop.

Gareth Barrett, council licensing enforcement officer, called to shut down Corner Shop, at 253 Glossop Road, at the end of popular nightlife stretch West Street, with the support of police.

Together, Mr Barrett and Catherine Jarvis, police licensing enforcement officer, found at least 10 licensing conditions breached and a rule under the Licensing Act broken since the business changed hands in August.

These included having: no CCTV in operation, no proof of age refusal register or record of staff training on challenge 25 and more than double the amount of alcohol that is allowed to be on the shelves.

Officials also found a trip hazard caused by loose and damaged flooring and a mattress with bedding set up in the storeroom.

Despite the licence holder – Ehsan Naderi – saying he would close the shop until the breaches were addressed, it was found open the following day.

In a council document, officer Jarvis said: “We have no confidence that Mr Naderi, who is unable to comply with the current licence conditions, will comply with any further conditions.

“Mr Naderi was given several opportunities to comply including support by the responsible authorities, to no effect.

“I believe it has been sufficiently evidenced that there is a blatant disregard for the four core licensing objectives in compliance with the premises licence, the licensing Act 2003 and the health and safety of both customers and staff.

“I therefore recommend full revocation of the premises licence as an appropriate course of action.”

The Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership also raised concerns.

Julie Hague, safeguarding licensing manager, said: “[We are] concerned the licensee at the premises has failed to meet the standards of due diligence to uphold the core objective for the protection of children from harm and requests that the licensing sub committee takes positive action through this review, to address the risk posed by inadequate operational standards at this premises.”