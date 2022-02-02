Shock as former lord mayor collapses moments into Sheffield Council meeting
A former lord mayor left a full council meeting just moments after it started due to a medical emergency.
Sheffield's full council meeting - where all 84 councillors as well as officers and members of the public gather to discuss key issues - was stopped just a few minutes into proceedings when councillor Denise Fox, representative for Birley ward, required urgent medical assistance.
A senior councillor said staff at Ponds Forge, where the meeting was taking place, were quick to provide first aid.
Most councillors left the hall during the incident and said Coun Denise Fox was seen leaving in a wheelchair being pushed by her husband Coun Terry Fox, leader of the council, before they returned to their seats.
A senior elected representative said councillors Denise and Terry Fox went home where Denise is now resting.
The meeting has since resumed.