Plans revealed for cafe and shops hub made out of shipping containers with huge outdoor screen at Sheffield's Fargate

The council, which would manage the 462 square metre installation, said it would be a new quality attraction in the heart of Sheffield, providing an inclusive meeting space for city centre residents and workers as well as others in Sheffield and beyond.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-operative executive member for city futures: development, culture and regeneration, said the council aims to have them open later this year.

He said: “We know that the high street has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic and it’s really important that we take every opportunity to support local businesses and encourage people to visit and spend time in the city centre. Including a large outdoor screen and free to use public toilets alongside a mix of local retailers, the containers will be a great new addition to Fargate and complement the eclectic, vibrant mix of restaurants, bars and shops already in place across the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists' impression of Sheffield Council's plan to build a hub of cafes, shops and toilets on Fargate in the city centre near the Town Hall.

“Steel Yard Kelham which is a locally owned company has been a huge success and we are excited to bring a taste of this to Fargate for 2022.”

Steel Yard, a Sheffield-based company specialising in shipping container architecture, is collaborating with the council on the plans and it will lead on the design and installation of the development – to placed at the top of Fargate, next to the junction with Surrey Street and Leopold Street.

In a statement provided with the planning application, the council said the hub would have two floors and be made using re-purposed shipping containers that would be painted in a dark colour and softened with a combination of public art and planting, including living wall areas.

It would also have outside seating that would be lit at night-time and could be transformed into a small temporary stage to host events.

Artists' impression of Sheffield Council's plan to build a hub of cafes, shops and toilets on Fargate in the city centre near the Town Hall.

The proposed opening hours are 8am to 11pm, every day of the week.

The council said the overall cost will depend on the level of demand for the local independent retailers using the facility but the expectation is that it will cost no more than £300,000.

Funding will come from government grants including the Government’s Get Britain Building Fund that was secured through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Coun Iqbal said the hub would compliment various other projects to revamp the high street which the council will be sharing more details on soon.

Artists' impression of Sheffield Council's plan to build a hub of cafes, shops and toilets on Fargate in the city centre near the Town Hall.

He said: “Fargate and High Street are set to be transformed through the Future High Streets Fund and the creation of event central, and this is just another element in our long-term ambitions to rejuvenate the area.

“Following on from the success of our Summer in the Outdoor City programme last year, we know that people are excited to see what is on offer in 2022. I’m looking forward to seeing the containers in place later this year and hope everyone can get into town to enjoy them.”

To view the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R5ANAGNYMH400

Artists' impression of Sheffield Council's plan to build a hub of cafes, shops and toilets on Fargate in the city centre near the Town Hall.

Artists' impression of Sheffield Council's plan to build a hub of cafes, shops and toilets on Fargate in the city centre near the Town Hall.