Sheffield’s Park Hill: residents’ concern over plans to build car park on popular fields

Residents said a storm could be brewing over the latest Park Hill redevelopment phase because of plans to build a car park on communal fields.

The Grade II* listed housing block – which is the largest listed building in Europe – sits on a hill behind Sheffield railway station and was one of the first Brutalist buildings in the UK when it was built around the 1960s.

Urban Splash – which was recently chosen to be the developer to transform the historic former John Lewis building – and Places for People submitted plans to Sheffield Council for this penultimate stage of its revamp.

This part of the long-term project will see the large Duke Street section transformed.

Park Hill flats. Residents said a storm could be brewing over the latest Park Hill redevelopment phase because of plans to build a car park on communal fields.

Plans include 124 build-to-rent and open market homes ranging from one bed apartments to four bed townhouses and 450 sqm for a variety of businesses as well as significant areas of new open space, inspired by the Peak District, created to “bring the park back to Park Hill”.

But residents have already started raising concern about a part of the proposals which involve building an 84-space car park on fields.

So far there have been five comments from members of the public on the application, all objecting, but residents warned there is likely to be more.

One objector, who lives on Pat Midgley Lane, said: “I strongly object to the loss of any green, open spaces to make way for car parks.

Landscaping plan for phase four of Park Hill redevelopment. Residents said a storm could be brewing over the latest Park Hill redevelopment phase because of plans to build a car park on communal fields.

“The proposed loss of our communal two large fields that are well used by residents is very ill-judged and is being met with lots of strong opposition.

“Lots of residents are still unaware of this proposal.”

Another objector living on Pat Midgley Lane said: “The green space around the Park Hill development is one of the main factors for it being a great place to live. Removing green space for car parking completely goes against the council’s stance on creating a greener, cleaner city for everyone.

“I am not against car parking but removing established and well used green space when other unused space is available is a real kick in the teeth of the people who already live here and love to use the space. The green space in question is also used to hold the yearly Park Hill summer party where children play and live music is enjoyed. The car parks will kill this vital community space.”

Illustration of Park Hill redevelopment phase 4. Residents said a storm could be brewing over the latest Park Hill redevelopment phase because of plans to build a car park on communal fields.

Another Park Hill resident living in a different part of the estate said current car parking was underused and plans for more undermined the city’s green initiatives.