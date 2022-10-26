Millionaire Mr Sunak became the third Conservative PM in three months this week after Liz Truss resigned.

Ms Truss’ resignation came last week after just 45 days, making her the shortest serving PM in history.

Both leaders were chosen by Conservatives after the party ousted Boris Johnson earlier this year.

Sheffield student activists have organised a city centre protest calling for a general election following the appointment of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sheffield Solidarity Group, comprising students from the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, have organised the protest for Saturday, October 29 in response.

Demonstrators will march from Devonshire Green to Sheffield Town Hall at 12 noon.

The group said: “Rishi Sunak will be our second unelected Prime Minister in a row. We need a general election now. Join us if you believe in democracy.”

The Facebook group for the event can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/protest-general-election-now/1582455645504059/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls for a general election

Sheffield Labour MPs have also called for a general election.

Gill Furniss, MP for Hillsborough and Brightside, said: “My constituents have had enough of this shambolic government.

“As the Conservatives appoint their third PM of the year, it is clear that they no longer have a mandate to govern. I am therefore calling on the new Prime Minister to call a general election immediately, so that the British people can have their say on their future during these incredibly difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, said: “Our new PM, the third in as many months, has been chosen by less than 200 Conservative MPs.

“Millionaire Rishi Sunak has no mandate to govern, let alone implement a fresh round of austerity. General election now.”

Sheffield’s only Tory MP, Miriam Cates, for Penistone and Stocksbridge, supported Mr Sunak.