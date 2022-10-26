‘No mandate to govern’ – Sheffield politicians react to new prime minister Rishi Sunak

Millionaire Mr Sunak will become the third prime minister in three months – and the first person of colour to hold the position – after Liz Truss resigned.

Ms Truss’ resignation came last week after just 45 days, making her the shortest serving prime minister (PM) in history.

Gill Furniss, MP for Hillsborough and Brightside, said: “My constituents have had enough of this shambolic government. Areas like Sheffield have suffered enormously from 12 years of underfunding at the behest of the Conservatives.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves to the media following a statement after taking office outside Number 10 in Downing Street on October 25, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will take office as the UK's 57th Prime Minister today after he was appointed as Conservative leader. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

“They are now bearing the full brunt of the cost of living crisis, the flames of which are being fanned by this Government.

“Rishi Sunak has boasted about taking money out of ‘deprived urban areas’ when he was chancellor of the exchequer. He cannot be trusted to deliver for areas like ours.

“As the Conservatives appoint their third PM of the year, it is clear that they nolonger have a mandate to govern. I am therefore calling on the new primeminister to call a general election immediately, so that the British people canhave their say on their future during these incredibly difficult times.”

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, backed this view.

She said: “Our new PM, the third in as many months, has been chosen by less than 200 Conservative MPs.

“Millionaire Rishi Sunak has no mandate to govern, let alone implement a fresh round of austerity.

“General election now.”

Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, said: “It won’t resolve the deep conflict in the Conservative party that has given us five prime ministers in six years and left the country in such a mess – so I’ll be continuing to press for a general election.”

Councillor Abtisam Mohammed, who is running to be Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Central MP, said it was history in the making.

She said: “Whilst I certainly don’t agree with his politics, we cannot escape the fact that having a person of colour leading our country for the first time is a defining moment in our politics and will be history in the making.

“Whilst ironically he has been subjected to the racism his party fuels it is more than likely that Sunak will try to appease the right wing of a racist Tory party by continuing to push through brutal attacks on migrants, human rights and equality.

“But regardless of where we stand on the political spectrum and how we feel about his politics this is a big deal.”

Miriam Cates, Sheffield’s only Tory MP, said on Friday although she had “huge admiration” for Boris Johnson and thought both he and Mr Sunak were “exceptionally talented politicians” and “stand out candidates”, she would support Mr Sunak.

She said: “I know many of my constituents are fond of Boris (as am I) and would love to see him return to Number 10.