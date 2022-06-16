Sheffield Town Hall protests over treatment of migrants as Rwanda flight halted by court

South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group, which campaigns for all migrants' rights and against racism, will hold its protest on the steps of the Town Hall on Saturday morning (June 18).
Announcing the protest on social media, it stated: “Sheffield! This Saturday at 11.30am join us at Sheffield Town Hall to bring together our voices in protest against the hostile environment, the Nationality and Borders Bill and ALL Deportations.”
There will be guest speakers at the event.
Migration has hit the headlines this week after a flight taking migrants to Rwanda was cancelled at the last moment, following interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.
The Home Secretary Priti Patel claims a partnership with Rwanda to see those arriving ‘dangerously, illegally, or unnecessarily’ into the UK relocated to build their lives there will help break the people smugglers' business model and prevent loss of life, while ensuring protection for the genuinely vulnerable.
"Access to the UK's asylum system must be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers,” she said.
Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said: "Whilst we are relieved to hear the flight to Rwanda did not take off as planned tonight, it is clear that the Government remain determined to press on with this deal - leaving us to continue to witness the human suffering, distress, and chaos the threat of removal will cause with far reaching consequences for desperate people who are simply in need of safety.”