Sheffield Town Hall protests over treatment of migrants as Rwanda flight halted by court

South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group, which campaigns for all migrants' rights and against racism, will hold its protest on the steps of the Town Hall on Saturday morning (June 18).

Announcing the protest on social media, it stated: “Sheffield! This Saturday at 11.30am join us at Sheffield Town Hall to bring together our voices in protest against the hostile environment, the Nationality and Borders Bill and ALL Deportations.”

Protests will held in Sheffield against deportations and the hostile environment faced by migrants, in the wake of the row over flights to Rwanda. In the picture. a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Monday April 18, 2022. PA Photo. Under a scheme designed to crack down on migrants landing on British shores after crossing the Channel in small boats, the UK intends to provide those deemed to have arrived unlawfully with a one-way ticket to Rwanda. See PA story POLITICS Immigration. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

There will be guest speakers at the event.

Migration has hit the headlines this week after a flight taking migrants to Rwanda was cancelled at the last moment, following interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel claims a partnership with Rwanda to see those arriving ‘dangerously, illegally, or unnecessarily’ into the UK relocated to build their lives there will help break the people smugglers' business model and prevent loss of life, while ensuring protection for the genuinely vulnerable.

"Access to the UK's asylum system must be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers,” she said.