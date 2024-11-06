A Sheffield campaign group has called for an ‘emergency protest’ tonight following the result of the US presidential election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States, defeating current vice president Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump, pictured at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on election day, won the US election thanks to strong support in the former Confederate states (Picture: Chip Somodevilla) | Getty Images

At a speech to supporters in Florida today, he claimed an “unprecedented and powerful mandate” to govern, saying: “This will truly be a golden age for America.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republican Party has also taken control of the Senate. He has also assembled an extensive team of loyalists and political appointments who are poised to replace senior career staff across his new government.

Other figures who will be welcomed into the corridors of power include multi-billionaire and ‘X’ owner Elon Musk, as well as vaccine sceptic Robert Kennedy Jr.

A social media post from Sheffield Stand Up To Racism announcing an 'emergency protest' outside Sheffield Town Hall on November 6 at 5pm. | Sheffield Stand Up to Racism

Today, British campaign group Stand Up To Racism has called for several ‘Dump Trump’ protests across England, including outside the US embassy in London.

The Sheffield branch of the group has announced a protest on the steps of Sheffield Town Hall at 5pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on Facebook says: “Trump has almost certainly won the US presidential election on a program of vicious racism.

“We want everyone who is opposed to Trump and his values to protest in solidarity with our US brothers and sisters.”

The rally will also be attended by Sheffield Trades Union Council, Sheffield People's Assembly, Sheffield BAME COVID Action group, Migrants Organise, VVIDY (Voice of Voiceless Immigration Detainees Yorkshire) and Chile Solidarity.