Sheffield Stand Up To Racism announces 'emergency protest' tonight after US elects Donald Trump president
Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States, defeating current vice president Kamala Harris.
At a speech to supporters in Florida today, he claimed an “unprecedented and powerful mandate” to govern, saying: “This will truly be a golden age for America.”
The Republican Party has also taken control of the Senate. He has also assembled an extensive team of loyalists and political appointments who are poised to replace senior career staff across his new government.
Other figures who will be welcomed into the corridors of power include multi-billionaire and ‘X’ owner Elon Musk, as well as vaccine sceptic Robert Kennedy Jr.
Today, British campaign group Stand Up To Racism has called for several ‘Dump Trump’ protests across England, including outside the US embassy in London.
The Sheffield branch of the group has announced a protest on the steps of Sheffield Town Hall at 5pm tonight.
A post on Facebook says: “Trump has almost certainly won the US presidential election on a program of vicious racism.
“We want everyone who is opposed to Trump and his values to protest in solidarity with our US brothers and sisters.”
The rally will also be attended by Sheffield Trades Union Council, Sheffield People's Assembly, Sheffield BAME COVID Action group, Migrants Organise, VVIDY (Voice of Voiceless Immigration Detainees Yorkshire) and Chile Solidarity.