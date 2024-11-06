Council’s £1.7m spend on hotels for homeless as numbers rise almost 30 per cent

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council spent more than £1.7m placing homeless residents in hotels and other temporary accommodation last year.

New figures show that last year, 995 households in Rotherham were placed into hotels and bed-and-breakfast accommodation, a 29 per cent increase from 2022/23.

This sharp rise in placements has directly contributed to the soaring costs, , with the total cost for such accommodation more than double the £800,000 spent in 2020/21.

The council says that national issues have influenced the number of people in temporary accommodation, such as the regulation of the private rented sector, the benefits system, and issues in the housing market.

Rotherham Town Hall

RMBC has proposed a new policy to increase the availability of suitable and affordable accommodation for at-risk households, in a bid to reduce the use of hotels and bed and breakfast accommodation.

The authority will monitor demand for temporary accommodation, look to purchase more properties for social housing, and ensure that households do not stay in hotels for longer than six weeks.

A report adds that while some councils have reduced costs by no longer providing breakfast for those placed in hotels, RMBC will continue offering breakfast where available.

The policy also introduces a more flexible approach for pet owners. While there’s no guarantee of accommodation that allows pets, RMBC will now consider each case individually and, where possible, allow pets with certain conditions tied to the household’s licence agreement.

RMBC also plans to provide a range of support services, including assistance with understanding rights and responsibilities, applying for benefits, registering children for school, and connecting people with other services like social care, domestic abuse services, and drug and alcohol support.

The policy will be analysed by the council’s overview and scrutiny committee at their next meeting on November 13.