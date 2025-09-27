Eleven people tragically lost their lives on Sheffield’s roads, last year, with hundreds more injured.

The death toll is revealed in figures which have been published showing the death toll on the city’s roads in 2024, and has been described as a reduction on the previous year.

Annual figures published by the Department for Transport show that between January 2024 and December 2024, 11 people tragically lost their lives in incidents on the roads.

Police at the scene of a car crash in 2024. Photo: National World | National World

Another 244 were seriously injured with a further 709 suffering an injury of some sort across Sheffield’s 1,600 mile road network.

Coun Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “As a city these improved road safety figures show that we are heading in the right direction, but any death or serious injury on our roads is one too many.

“While we all welcome the fall in those killed or seriously injured on our streets, the number of those losing their lives is still far too high and my heart goes out to those families and friends affected by the loss of a loved one. I can’t imagine what it must be like to hear the news that they won’t be coming back home or that they are seriously injured in hospital.

“It is as a result of the impact this has on those closest to the victims that we strive to achieve our Vision Zero target, committing to eliminate all fatalities and serious injuries by making our roads the safest they could possibly be.”

Nationally the number of deaths increased by one percent to an estimated 1,602 fatalities.

To improve safety, Sheffield Council says it is looking to:

* Create more pedestrian crossings;

* Expand the number of 20mph zones;

* Bring in School Streets programmes to protect children;

* Create more community speedwatch groups;

* Build more segregated cycle links.

Sheffield is part of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, which works with emergency services, the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority, and National Highways, to try to make the roads safer.

Vision Zero is now part of the South Yorkshire Mayor’s Police and Crime Plan.