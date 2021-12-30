Sheffield pubs could stay open longer to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Venues which normally call last orders at 11pm could have an extension until 1am to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Platinum Jubilee will mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign and a blockbuster weekend of celebrations is planned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield pubs and bars could open later to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

This will include a four day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5 to allow the nation to celebrate this historic milestone.

To support the celebrations, the Home Office is launching a public consultation on extending licensing hours for pubs, clubs and bars.

While local councils grant licences to pubs and bars, the Licensing Act 2003 allows the Home Secretary to extend hours to mark “occasions of exceptional international, national or local significance”.

The potential longer hours will be subject to a month’s public consultation so the residents, the police, local councils and alcohol awareness groups can give their views.

Past national occasions where the government has extended licensing hours have included the royal wedding in 2018, when the government extended licensing hours until 1am for two nights.

Licensing hours have also previously been extended for the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, the FIFA World Cup in 2014, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the Royal wedding in 2011.