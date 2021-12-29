Plans to build new apartments near Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens prompt objections

Developers Primesite want to erect a four storey building with four apartments on land next to 8 Southbourne Road near the Botanical Gardens.

The two-bed apartments would replace previously approved plans for a single, five bedroomed house.

Five Seventy Three architects say the apartments will boost housing supply. “Our proposal includes landscaping and four car parking spaces, complemented by sustainable transport options.

How the new apartments planned for Southbourne Road near the Botanical Gardens could look (image Five Seventy Three Architects)

“They reflect the style and materials of the apartments facing Rutland Park, which were approved in 2017.”

Why local residents are objecting

Neighbours say the building will be too big and create even more traffic and parking problems.

One Southbourne Road resident said: “I am disturbed by the four storey block of flats, a much enlarged version of the original single house approved, constituting a significantly wider and taller block, out of keeping with the street

“The council originally rejected an application for two houses on this site as overdevelopment. Four flats seems a significant increase over the two houses.

“The parking provision is totally inadequate. There is a significant traffic problem on Southbourne Road, with regular hold ups, especially at school time, partly because the road is two way, and Westbourne Road is one way only.

“All free parking spots are taken all day by commuters working in the nearby hospitals and University. Residents have real problems on a daily basis with cars parking across drives and in “resident only” bays.

“There are at least five houses divided into flats on the road and purpose built flats on Rutland Park, Westbourne Road, and Clarkehouse Road. Demand is more likely to be for more family homes locally.”

Another Southbourne Road resident said the design was huge and would not blend in to the neighbouring Victorian houses.

“The car parking will not be enough, creating traffic and congestion at all times in a relatively narrow street.

“Cars will be parked illegally on yellow lines, blocking other residents’ driveways and house entrances, similarly to what happens daily with school traffic.”