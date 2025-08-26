Sheffield City Council has issued two public notices affecting a key bridge over the tracks at Sheffield railway station.

In July it banned pedestrians from using the footbridge between Cross Turner Street and Granville Street on the Park Hill side, ‘for public safety’.

The notice, a ‘Proposed Temporary Traffic Order’ came into effect on July 25. No end date is given.

The footbridge at Sheffield station has been hit by banning orders. | nw

In August it issued a six-month ‘Prohibition of Pedestrians Order’ on ‘the footpath’ from Cross Turner Street to Granville Street because ‘works are proposed on or near the said highway’.

The orders were made despite the narrow high-sided footbridge already being closed to the public.

The Cross Turner Street footbridge is closed to the public. | nw

The authority wants to put offices and flats on the huge plot outside the station, build a major ‘cycle and footbridge’ over the tracks to Park Hill and reconfigure the ‘under-utilised’ bus station for homes.

The footbridge is also in an area where East Midlands Railway wants to ease congestion at busy times.

The information is listed on the Public Notices Portal which carries statutory public notices published in local newspapers and is ‘the fastest and most effective way of finding out what is happening in YOUR neighbourhood’.