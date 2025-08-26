Sheffield Public Notices: City Council bans pedestrians from bridge at railway station
In July it banned pedestrians from using the footbridge between Cross Turner Street and Granville Street on the Park Hill side, ‘for public safety’.
The notice, a ‘Proposed Temporary Traffic Order’ came into effect on July 25. No end date is given.
In August it issued a six-month ‘Prohibition of Pedestrians Order’ on ‘the footpath’ from Cross Turner Street to Granville Street because ‘works are proposed on or near the said highway’.
The orders were made despite the narrow high-sided footbridge already being closed to the public.
The bridge is in Sheffield City Council’s ambitious plans to remodel the station area to give it the ‘wow factor’.
The authority wants to put offices and flats on the huge plot outside the station, build a major ‘cycle and footbridge’ over the tracks to Park Hill and reconfigure the ‘under-utilised’ bus station for homes.
The footbridge is also in an area where East Midlands Railway wants to ease congestion at busy times.
