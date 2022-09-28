'There is more to come': Sheffield Council reacts to news city will not host Eurovision Song Contest

Councillor Ben Miskell, who started Sheffield's campaign to host Eurovision.

The Steel City, which is twinned with Donetsk in Ukraine and has a rich music heritage, did not make it through to the final two to host the extravaganza on behalf of Ukraine.

A decision on which city out of the finalists will take on the event is expected within weeks.

Councillor Ben Miskell, deputy chair of the economic development and skills policy committee, said: “Massive congratulations to Glasgow and Liverpool.

“Getting to the final seven showed we really mean business here in Sheffield – loads of cities wanted to host this and it was amazing to see Sheffield and South Yorkshire get behind this bid. Over the last few months we have showcased the very best of Sheffield – the love of music that runs through our veins, our stunning Outdoor City, and of course our people.

“The BBC paid tribute to the passion, enthusiasm, quality and creativity we showed in our bid and we’re incredibly proud of the work team Sheffield and team South Yorkshire did to get us this far. Massive thanks goes to the universities, colleges, businesses, culture sector and of course our Ukrainian communities too, all of whom got behind this.”

Ukraine won this year’s competition, with Kalush Orchestra taking the top spot.

However, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) ruled the event could not be held in the country next year as the risk of Russian air raids and mass casualties was too high.

Because the UK took second place in Eurovision 2022, with Sam Ryder’s Space Man, it was decided the country would host on behalf of Ukraine.

Coun Miskell said showing solidarity with Ukraine was a key part of the city’s bid.

He said: “As the UK’s first City of Sanctuary we have said all along we were doing this in solidarity with Ukraine and its people. We have long-held and strong connections with Ukraine and they have been at the forefront of our minds throughout this bid.”

Cities were initially judged on criteria including having a venue that can host at least 10,000 people, and access to an international airport – the news that Sheffield Doncaster Airport would close was announced the day before the Eurovision update.

Sheffield was one of seven cities out of 20 that expressed interest to make it to the main stage of bidding.

Sheffield was also third out of 16 in a poll by Eurovisionworld.com that asked the public where they would like to see the competition.

Coun Miskell said after hosting games for the Women’s Euros including the semi finals, the city was looking forward to the Rugby League World Cup, Arctic Monkeys homecoming gigs in Hillsborough Park and the UK Figure Skating Senior Grand Prix.