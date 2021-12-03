Sheffield pantomime: Rehearsals underway for Jack and the Beanstalk

Grenoside Pantomime has been running since 1976 and this year the cast ranges from six to 87 years old.

After a year off due to Covid-19, the cast and crew are eager to get back performing to their loyal audiences at Grenoside Community Centre throughout January and February.

Rehearsals are under way.

This year’s choreographer, Sally Capp, who has been performing since the very first show in 1976, said: “I was ten years old when I took part in my first pantomime at Grenoside, I loved it as soon as I stepped onto the stage.

“Today, I am still involved as choreographer and a member of the chorus.

“It has played a huge part in mine and my family’s lives, with my two daughters also taking part from aged five. I am so proud to still be involved.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will be Grenoside’s forty-sixth consecutive pantomime, excluding 2021.

Cast member Sue Hewerdine said: “A lot of us kept in touch throughout lockdown with regular zoom quiz nights and also the wedding of our co-producer and dame in July – she even got to wear the dress for a change.

“It has just been so nice to finally be rehearsing in person again and seeing each other every week.”

“I was in the second ever production in 1977. I introduced it to my daughter and sat watching her in rehearsals made me want to rejoin. We now are in it together. She travels from university to rehearsals every week,” she added.

Seating capacity is around 280 people, with their Saturday matinee shows nearly always selling out.

With a total of around 1,800 people seeing the show, the proceeds made are reinvested back into Grenoside Community and its upkeep.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.grenosidepanto.org/