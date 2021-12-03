Sheffield pantomime: See the huge stars who have performed at the Crucible, Lyceum and more

Here is a selection of great pictures from Sheffield pantos in the late 1990s and early 2000s – which ones do you remember seeing?
1. Dick Turpin
Pictured at the Noose and Gibbet in 1999, where members of the cast for the Norton Players production of the panto Dick Turpin gathered in costume. Seen under the Gibbet are, Nicky Duffin who plays dick Turpin, Andrew McGrath who plays Dame Dollop, and Ellen Oldham who plays Katie Cuddlesom.
Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Ugly sisters
The ugly sisters performed in 1999 for pupils at Ridgeway Primary School in their run up to the panto season at the Lyceum. The sisters, Sharon and Tracey, also known as Peter Robins, left and Nigel Elliot seen here with 10 year olds Matthew Knowles and Joelle Green and Buttons.
Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)
3. Babes in a shopping trolley
Babes in the Wood panto star Nutty Neil Wheatley, Jill, Jodie Potter, Jack, Jonathan Gatus, and dancers, (from left) Rebecca Norton, Michaela Noble, Suzanne Willis, Victoria Buxton, Joanne Latham and Kathryn Preston appear on stage for the last time in 2000
Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Aladin
Dugggie Brown Widow Twanky and LInda Wells (Aladdin) in the Christmas Panto Aladdin in 2000
Photo: B.RICHARDSON STAFF