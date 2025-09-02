Protestors laid their banners across the railings of a bridge near the city centre in a stand for Palestine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this morning (September 2), protestors were spotted lined up across a pedestrian bridge that runs from Ponds Forge, over the Park Square roundabout.

Pro-Palestine protesters were pictured waving flags and draping banners over a bridge near Sheffield city centre. | Submit

Demonstrators waved large Palestinian flags and draped a banner over the railing for passing cars to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes amidst a number of protests in support of Palestine, following controversial military action by Israel in Gaza.

Only yesterday (September 1), dozens gathered outside the town hall to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The previous gathering was organised by Sheffield Families for Gaza, however there is no suggestion that today’s activities are linked with the same group.

The Star reached out to South Yorkshire Police, who confirmed they were aware of the protest but received no reports of crime incidents in connection.