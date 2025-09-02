Sheffield: Palestine protestors drape banners across bridge above Park Square roundabout near Ponds Forge
Earlier this morning (September 2), protestors were spotted lined up across a pedestrian bridge that runs from Ponds Forge, over the Park Square roundabout.
Demonstrators waved large Palestinian flags and draped a banner over the railing for passing cars to see.
It comes amidst a number of protests in support of Palestine, following controversial military action by Israel in Gaza.
Only yesterday (September 1), dozens gathered outside the town hall to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
The previous gathering was organised by Sheffield Families for Gaza, however there is no suggestion that today’s activities are linked with the same group.
The Star reached out to South Yorkshire Police, who confirmed they were aware of the protest but received no reports of crime incidents in connection.