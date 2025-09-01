'We have an obligation to speak up for the persecuted': Sheffield families stand in solidarity with Gazans
Sheffield Families for Gaza was established in 2023 in response to the ongoing attacks against people of Palestine by the Israeli military, which they describe as ‘disproportionate’.
The group aims to show empathy with young people and families suffering life-changing tragedies while living under the constant threat of Israeli attacks.
An organiser for the group explained: “As families we couldn’t stand by and do nothing. We needed to speak up and make everybody aware of what was happening.”
And to continue that goal, today (September 1) the group organised the protest outside of Sheffield town hall, as they chanted and led activities to help educate on this continuing struggle.
The date was chosen as it is an inset day for many schools throughout the region, with parents invited to bring their children and teach them about empathy for for their ‘fellow human being’.
Despite the wet weather, people turned out in droves, joining in on activities like face painting, poetry reading and writing a message to their MPs.
Even toddlers were invited to read poems to the large crowds through a speaker system set up on the steps of the council’s headquarters.
Organisers went on to explain that while this may be the first day back to school, children in Gaza won’t be experiencing the same privilege, having seen their communities destroyed by endless attacks.
One attendee carried a placard that simply read ‘Gaza’s classrooms are graveyards’.
Events over recent weeks have drawn further and further criticism to Israel’s actions, with rescuers, civilians and journalists killed in attacks on hospitals.
New reports also show that International Association of Genocide Scholars have found Israel’s actions to fit the legal definition of the crime.
Yet, growing tensions in the UK are seeing people call for a reduction in international aid and support, to focus on domestic issues.
When asked about the importance of bringing children along to these marches, a spokesperson for Sheffield Families for Gaza said: “So that they care for their fellow human beings - fundamentally, we’re all human.
“We can’t watch what’s happening to other children and not say anything or use our voices.
“We are free in this country - we have an obligation to speak up for the persecuted, the occupied and the slaughtered.
“If you would want support from your neighbour and neighbouring countries then that is why we as a nation should be offering support to our international allies.”