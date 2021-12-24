Sheffield MP - 'We need a cleaner, greener, more reliable transport service'

Throughout it all thousands of people in my constituency have woke up each day ready to do their bit, whether they drive the bus, stock the shelves or work at the Northern General, people across our community have kept each other safe and well. To everyone who has kept our city going this year I am so very grateful, and I know your neighbours are too.

As I look forwards to 2022, I look forward to speaking up for the issues and concerns many people across Brightside and Hillsborough care about in Parliament. Following on from COP26 I am determined to push the Government at every opportunity to ensure that the UK is not only setting bold and ambitious targets to achieve Net-Zero but providing the support and resources to ensure people, businesses and local authorities can deliver on those targets. I will particularly be calling for a transition to a greener economy that ensures workers don’t lose out.

Gill Furniss MP.

Earlier this year I launched a survey to hear what people thought of local bus services. Many people felt that buses were too infrequent, too expensive and that they weren’t reliable enough. In the year ahead I will do all I can to speak up about the vital improvements we need to see in public transport across our city and region. The clue is in the name, public transport must work for the public. That means we need a cleaner, greener, more reliable services with better facilities. While ever the Government continue to underfund public services and public sector workers, we cannot achieve this, so I will fight for them in Parliament.

As the Tories approach their 12th year in Government the number of people living in poverty has increased, with half a million more children in poverty than this time last year. Since entering Parliament I’ve spoken up at every opportunity about the need to tackle poverty through investment in our jobs and our communities, ensuring good quality education at all ages, and good quality public services. I was disgusted this year when the Government took £1,000 away from families, many of them in work, putting more families under immense pressure just as gas, utility and household bills are all on the up.

Finally, I’m excited to see the results of investment in Firth Park and Hillsborough shopping centres that Sheffield City Council have recently announced. These vibrant shopping areas will benefit massively from funds to clean up the street scene and help local traders.

Whatever 2022 holds in store I will continue to be proud to represent Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough. I hope that The Star readers and Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough residents have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.