A number of changes will come into play on public transport in Sheffield over the festive period, and passengers have been told to familiarise themselves with the altered timetables to ensure they do not get caught out.

Tim Taylor, director of public transport operations at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), said: “Public transport services will be running differently during the Christmas and New Year period in South Yorkshire. We’re reminding passengers to plan their journey in advance and check the festive timetables, as well as opening hours of our interchanges and Park and Ride sites.

People travelling over Christmas in Sheffield have been urged to check ahead for changes to bus, tram and train timetables

“We’re asking everyone to follow Government travel guidance when using public transport, to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Remember to wear a face cover unless you’re exempt, keep windows open to let fresh air in whenever possible, and wash or sanitise your hands frequently, so everyone can travel safer this festive season.”

Opening times and festive timetables can be found here.

In some cases, last departures will be earlier than usual or there will be a limited service.

Which bus, tram and tram-train services will change?

Festive changes to Sheffield’s bus services have been announced

Between Monday 20 December and Monday 3 January most local bus services will follow Saturday timetables with extra services in the morning. Services will finish early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Tram-trains will run at a revised frequency from Friday, December 24, resuming regular services on Tuesday, January 4. Timetables will be available on the Supertram website.

Planned engineering works will affect train services over the festive period and passengers should check the National Rail Enquiries website before travelling.

Christmas Eve

From Christmas Eve until Monday, January 3, travel information will be available during revised hours, between 8am and 6pm, via Twitter @TSYalerts or Traveline 01709 51 51 51.

The service will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Free parking will be offered at Park and Ride sites in Sheffield on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – passengers pay for the cost of travel on the tram.

Christmas Day

There will be no bus, tram, train or Tram Train services across South Yorkshire, apart from Stagecoach Yorkshire’s service for XPO employees serving Barnsley and Rotherham.

Boxing Day

Special bus services funded by the Sheffield Bus Partnership will be running in Sheffield on Boxing Day. Trams will also operate a special festive service on Blue and Yellow routes.

Trains will be running a limited service.

There will be no bus or Tram Train services in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Most bus, tram and Tram Train services will follow a Saturday timetable with an early finish on New Year’s Eve.

Special bus services funded by Sheffield City Council will be running in Sheffield on New Year’s Day. Trams (Blue and Yellow Routes only) and Tram Train will operate a revised timetable.

There will be no bus services in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley on New Year’s Day, apart from Stagecoach Yorkshire’s service for XPO employees serving Barnsley and Rotherham.