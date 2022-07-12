The MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, who is Sheffield’s only Tory MP, penned a 700-word opinion piece for the Telegraph titled ‘Suella Bravermam is the anti-woke prime minister our children need’.

She has also given her support in a promotional video shared on social media.

In her comment she said Mr Johnson’s resignation showed that “personality and charisma” does not guarantee ability to govern with longevity and that Ms Braverman had the “determination and courage” for the job.

The piece began: “The ‘progressive’ ideologies of the radical left are causing real harm to our young people. Braverman is the woman to put an end to it.”

She referred to Brexit, the economy and immigration but said the “culture war” was more important than those issues.

Ms Cates, who does not have a Twitter account, said: “There is another issue that eclipses even the economic and security challenges that we now face. We are in the middle of a battle over culture and values that threatens to erode the foundations of British society. Some call this the ‘culture war’ and dismiss it as light entertainment for the Twitterati.”

She said she was concerned about “appalling materials being used in schools in the name of ‘progressive’ relationships” and children being told they could change sex and encouraged to discuss such topics with adults.

Concluding her piece, she said if the Tories do not deliver on Brexit, levelling up and other promises “no amount of ‘appeal’” will persuade voters to trust the Conservatives with a fifth term in office.

Miriam Cates’ reaction to Boris Johnson’s resignation

The Sheffield MP u-turned on her support for Mr Johnson as the number of MPs resigning from government flooded in.

She defended him on BBC Two’s Politics Live saying he had a “strong mandate” to continue from her constituents but then withdrew her support the next day.

In a statement, she said: “It is clear that the prime minister has lost the support of Conservative MPs and the confidence of the House of Commons. I am very sorry that we have reached this point, as I have always been loyal to his vision to unite and level up our country, and to the overwhelming mandate he received from voters at the last general election.

“However, the prime minister’s refusal to accept the reality of the situation is damaging our party and our country, and so I have reached the conclusion that he must now resign.”

