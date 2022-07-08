It comes after the collapse of Boris Johnson’s government.

The prime minister resigned from the Conservative party following a series of scandals but will remain in post until a new leader is found. It followed 59 MPs resigning from government earlier this week.

Sheffield Green Party is searching for a candidate to run in the next general election.

As a result, many, including Sheffield Green Party, are calling for a general election.

The local party has now opened nominations for a candidate for the Sheffield Central constituency – where Labour MP Paul Blomfield will step down.

Green councillor Marieanne Elliot, of Gleadless Valley ward, said: “We are encouraging applications from local people who are committed to making Sheffield, the UK and the world more secure, sustainable and safe. If you are passionate about improving social and climate justice and have strong links to Sheffield, but aren’t yet a member, please join the Green Party so you can put yourself forward.

“This a fantastic opportunity to represent Sheffield, and a movement that prioritises building a future that is Green and equal.”

Kaltum Rivers, former Green councillor and Sheffield Race Equality Commissioner, said: “I hope that this opportunity to represent Sheffield will speak to a wide range of local people.

“As an MP you can represent the experiences, needs, views and aspirations of your communities. Having an active role in national issues means you can help to improve people’s lives, and their opportunities. I would like to encourage members of minoritised groups, as I believe representation is valuable in politics.”

Caroline Lucas is currently the only Green MP in the country, if a Green Party candidate is successful in Sheffield they would be the first in the North.

