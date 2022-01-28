Sheffield Lord Mayor’s charity skydive from 15,000 feet hits £1,000 milestone

Liberal Democrat councillor Gail Smith will “go where no Sheffield Lord Mayor has gone before” and jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet to raise money for her three chosen charities: the Salvation Army, the Sheffield’s Hospitals Charity and the Friends of Hi5s.

She will take the leap of faith with friends and family in just over a month’s time on March 4.

So far Coun Smith has raised £1,042 from 55 donations, and counting.

She said: “I am doing the skydive because I want to raise as much money as I can for all my charities.

“My charity, the one I set up, Friends of Hi5s, is a small charity so we really do need to go the extra mile.

“I am doing the dive with my son-in-laws Chris and Danny and a few friends, but also the young people I work with from Hi5s youth group. These are young people with learning disabilities and I feel if they are willing to do it, then I should.

“Please if you can give just a few pounds, you can make a big difference.”

All money raised will be shared with the charities at the end of the Lord Mayor’s term later this year.

Last year, a few months after starting the ceremonial role, Coun Smith said: “If I haven’t got a full diary, I’ll fill it because I want to meet as many people as I can. I want to make a difference.”