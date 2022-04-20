Sheffield Lord Mayor and friends skydive from 15,000 feet for charity after long wait

Councillor Gail Smith’s time in the role is coming to an end soon with the start of a new council year fast approaching but she will be leaving on a high as she jumps out of a plane.

So far the skydive has raised more than £1,700 from 83 donations for her three chosen charities: the Sheffield Teaching Hospital Trust, the Salvation Army and Friends of Hi5s – a local charity set up by Coun Smith for young people with learning disabilities.

Councillor Gail Smith, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, with her skydiving team. They are raising money for Sheffield Teaching Hospital Trust, the Salvation Army and Friends of Hi5s.

Coun Smith said: “I am doing the skydive because I want to raise as much money as I can for all my charities.

“My charity, the one I set up, Friends of Hi5s, is a small charity so we really do need to go the extra mile.

“I am doing the dive with my son-in-laws Chris and Danny and a few friends, but also the young people I work with from Hi5s youth group. These are young people with learning disabilities and I feel if they are willing to do it, then I should.

“Please if you can give just a few pounds, you can make a big difference.”

It is the “third time lucky” for the event, which was cancelled twice due to bad weather pushing it back several months.

Christopher Brown, the Lord Mayor’s son-in-law, said “I thought I should do the jump to support Gail, a bit nervous but it is for charity so, yes, let’s do it. It will be third time lucky as it’s been cancelled because of the weather before, so fingers crossed for fine weather.”

Dorothy Heritage, Gail’s 84-year-old friend and neighbour, is another person taking the leap with her. She said it was a lifelong ambition to skydive.

She added: “It’s a great privilege to do this with Gail, I am excited, family were shocked when I told them, but I am looking forward to doing the dive and making some money for Gail’s three charities.”

The group is jumping with Hibaldstow Skydiving Centre.