Local elections: full list of candidates in every Sheffield ward
The full list of candidates running in the 2022 local Sheffield elections have been revealed.
It promises to be another interesting race in Sheffield following some big changes over the past year, with the council in no overall control led by a Labour and Green coalition.
The coming year will be the first in a fully operational modern committee system that aims to give all councillors more say in decisions, following a referendum last year.
Labour, Green, Liberal Democrat and Conservative parties have representatives in all of the 28 wards.
Other parties putting candidates forward include the Northern Independence Party, Women’s Equality Party, Yorkshire Party, Communist Party of Britain, UKIP and Reform UK.
Some city leaders are among those up for re-election such as Terry Fox, leader of the council (Labour); Gail Smith, current Lord Mayor (Liberal Democrats); Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats; Paul Wood, executive member for housing, roads and waste management (Labour); and Jayne Dunn, executive member for education, children and families (Labour).
The city will say goodbye to several well-known councillors who are not running for re-election.
Those standing down this year are: Cate McDonald, current executive member for finance and resources (Labour), Chris Rosling-Josephs (Labour), Moya O’Rourke (Labour), Francyne Johnson, (Labour), Neale Gibson (Labour), Jack Scott (Labour), Alison Teal, executive member for sustainable neighbourhoods, wellbeing, parks and leisure (Green Party) and Kaltum Rivers (Green Party).
Alongside the council elections there is a South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority election to replace Dan Jarvis.
Candidates running in that election are: David Bettney (Social Democratic Party), Simon Biltcliffe (Yorkshire Party), Oliver Coppard (Labour), Joe Otten (Liberal Democrats), Clive Watkinson (Conservative), Bex Whyman (Green Party).
Polling day is on Thursday, May 5.
Who is running in your ward:
Park and Arbourthorne
Jen Barnard, Green Party
Richard Blyth, Conservative
Jack Jeffery, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ann Kingdom, Liberal Democrats
Nabeela Mowlana, Labour and Co-operative
Gareth O’Shanks, Yorkshire Party
Beauchief and Greenhill
Lisa Banes, Labour and Co-operative
Simon Clement-Jones, Liberal Democrats
Elizabeth Finney, Conservative
Graham Marsden, Green Party
Beighton
Kurtis Crossland, Liberal Democrats
Julie Gledhill, Labour
Anthony Naylor, Green Party
Robert Prior, Conservative
Birley
James Ellwood, Liberal Democrats
Alex Martin, Yorkshire Party
Karen McGowan, Labour Party
Steven Winstone, Conservative
Alan Yearsley, Green Party
Broomhill and Sharrow Vale
Noah Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Gordon Gregory, Conservative
Maleiki Haybe, Green Party
Alison Norris, Labour and Co-operative
Tom Parkin, Liberal Democrats
Burngreave
Mustafa Ahmed, Green Party
Seun Ajao, Conservative
Mark Jones, Labour
Christopher Lynch, Liberal Democrats
City
Adam Calvert, Northern Independence Party – Nationalise Energy Companies
Martin Phipps, Green Party
Gareth Slater, Labour
Andrew Smith, Conservative
Julia Wright, Liberal Democrats
Crookes and Crosspool
Isabelle France, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Nathan Howard, Northern Independence Party – Nationalise Energy Companies
Josiah Luck, Green Party
Mohammed Mahroof, Liberal Democrats
Minesh Parekh, Labour and Co-operative
John Stansfield-Bay, Conservative
Darnall
Adil Mohammed, Liberal Democrats
Zahira Naz, Labour
Christopher Pitchfork, Conservative
Diane Spencer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Eamonn Ward, Green Party
Dore and Totley
Gill Black, Green Party
Sara Chinchen, Conservative
Martin Smith, Liberal Democrats
Leon Warsama, Labour
East Ecclesfield
Adam Allcroft, Conservative
Craig Gamble Pugh, Labour and Co-operative
Kate Guest, Liberal Democrats
Ashley Routh, Green Party
Ecclesall
Peter Gilbert, Green Party
Gordon Millward, Conservative
Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal Democrats
Jenny Prideaux, Labour
Christine Rose, Women’s Equality Party
Firth Park
Irshad Akbar, Liberal Democrats
Joydu, Al-Mahfuz Green Party
Alexander Brown, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Abtisam Mohamed, Labour
Steve Toone, Conservative
April Worrall, Social Democratic Party
Fulwood
Matthew Killeya, Labour
Judith Rutnam, Green Party
Christine Saunders, Conservative
Cliff Woodcraft, Liberal Democrats
Gleadless Valley
Shirley Clayton, Conservative
John Dryden, Liberal Democrats
Marieanne Elliot, Green Party
Rebecca Fryer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Jackie Kennedy, Labour Party
Graves Park
Steve Ayris, Liberal Democrats
Lucy Critchlow, Green Party
Chris Garratt, Conservative
Edd Mustill, Labour
Hillsborough
Joe Hibbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Theresa Morrison, Conservative
Henry Nottage, Green Party
Josie Paszek, Labour
Will Sapwell, Liberal Democrats
Manor Castle
Ayodele Akinduko, Conservative
Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party
Ruth Flagg-Abbey, Green Party
Terry Fox, Labour
Stephanie Kenning, Liberal Democrats
Alistair Tice, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Mosborough
Mark Finney, Conservative
Samantha Nicholson, Labour and Co-operative
Gail Smith, Liberal Democrats
Julie White, Green Party
Nether Edge and Sharrow
Nighat Basharat, Labour
John Chapman, Conservative
Holly Johnston, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Graham Wroe, Green Party
Tariq Zaman, Liberal Democrats
Richmond
Dennis Bannan, Yorkshire Party
Lesley Blyth, Conservative
Mike Drabble, Labour
Catherine Hartley, Green Party
Simon Moulton, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Susan Ross, Liberal Democrats
Shiregreen and Brightside
Carrie Hedderwick, Communist Party of Britain
Diane Leek, Liberal Democrats
Milton Pennefather, Green Party
Zoe Steane, Conservative
Garry Weatherall, Labour and Co-operative
Southey
Jayne Dunn, Labour
Andrew Hards, Green Party
Anthony May, Conservative
Rob Reiss, Liberal Democrats
Stannington
Bridget Kelly, Labour and Co-operative
Ian McHugh, Green Party
Vickie Priestley, Liberal Democrats
Stuart Shepherd, independent
Michael Virgo, UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Ben Woollard, Conservative
Stocksbridge and Upper Don
David Chinchen, Conservative
Susan Davidson, Liberal Democrats
Janet Ridler, Labour
David Willington, Green Party
Walkley
Alexander Helie, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Tom Hunt, Labour
Victoria Kensdale, Women’s Equality Party
Evelyn Millward, Conservative
David Pallot, Liberal Democrats
Logan Robin, Green Party
West Ecclesfield
Kathy Aston, Green Party
John Booker, Reform UK
Mike Levery, Liberal Democrats
Kevin Mahoney, Conservative
Matthew Wilson, Labour
Woodhouse
Phil Edwardson, Liberal Democrats
Liam Hardy, Green Party
Sarah Hobson, independent
Simon Jenkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ian Walker, Conservative
Paul Wood, Labour