Local elections: full list of candidates in every Sheffield ward

It promises to be another interesting race in Sheffield following some big changes over the past year, with the council in no overall control led by a Labour and Green coalition.

The coming year will be the first in a fully operational modern committee system that aims to give all councillors more say in decisions, following a referendum last year.

Labour, Green, Liberal Democrat and Conservative parties have representatives in all of the 28 wards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polling station on Stafford Road, Sheffield

Other parties putting candidates forward include the Northern Independence Party, Women’s Equality Party, Yorkshire Party, Communist Party of Britain, UKIP and Reform UK.

Some city leaders are among those up for re-election such as Terry Fox, leader of the council (Labour); Gail Smith, current Lord Mayor (Liberal Democrats); Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats; Paul Wood, executive member for housing, roads and waste management (Labour); and Jayne Dunn, executive member for education, children and families (Labour).

The city will say goodbye to several well-known councillors who are not running for re-election.

Those standing down this year are: Cate McDonald, current executive member for finance and resources (Labour), Chris Rosling-Josephs (Labour), Moya O’Rourke (Labour), Francyne Johnson, (Labour), Neale Gibson (Labour), Jack Scott (Labour), Alison Teal, executive member for sustainable neighbourhoods, wellbeing, parks and leisure (Green Party) and Kaltum Rivers (Green Party).

Local election count at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield. Votes being counted shortly after the polling stations closed around the city.

Alongside the council elections there is a South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority election to replace Dan Jarvis.

Candidates running in that election are: David Bettney (Social Democratic Party), Simon Biltcliffe (Yorkshire Party), Oliver Coppard (Labour), Joe Otten (Liberal Democrats), Clive Watkinson (Conservative), Bex Whyman (Green Party).

Polling day is on Thursday, May 5.

If you have not already, register to vote by 11:59pm on 14 April here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Who is running in your ward:

Park and Arbourthorne

Jen Barnard, Green Party

Richard Blyth, Conservative

Jack Jeffery, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ann Kingdom, Liberal Democrats

Nabeela Mowlana, Labour and Co-operative

Gareth O’Shanks, Yorkshire Party

Beauchief and Greenhill

Lisa Banes, Labour and Co-operative

Simon Clement-Jones, Liberal Democrats

Elizabeth Finney, Conservative

Graham Marsden, Green Party

Beighton

Kurtis Crossland, Liberal Democrats

Julie Gledhill, Labour

Anthony Naylor, Green Party

Robert Prior, Conservative

Birley

James Ellwood, Liberal Democrats

Alex Martin, Yorkshire Party

Karen McGowan, Labour Party

Steven Winstone, Conservative

Alan Yearsley, Green Party

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale

Noah Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Gordon Gregory, Conservative

Maleiki Haybe, Green Party

Alison Norris, Labour and Co-operative

Tom Parkin, Liberal Democrats

Burngreave

Mustafa Ahmed, Green Party

Seun Ajao, Conservative

Mark Jones, Labour

Christopher Lynch, Liberal Democrats

City

Adam Calvert, Northern Independence Party – Nationalise Energy Companies

Martin Phipps, Green Party

Gareth Slater, Labour

Andrew Smith, Conservative

Julia Wright, Liberal Democrats

Crookes and Crosspool

Isabelle France, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Nathan Howard, Northern Independence Party – Nationalise Energy Companies

Josiah Luck, Green Party

Mohammed Mahroof, Liberal Democrats

Minesh Parekh, Labour and Co-operative

John Stansfield-Bay, Conservative

Darnall

Adil Mohammed, Liberal Democrats

Zahira Naz, Labour

Christopher Pitchfork, Conservative

Diane Spencer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Eamonn Ward, Green Party

Dore and Totley

Gill Black, Green Party

Sara Chinchen, Conservative

Martin Smith, Liberal Democrats

Leon Warsama, Labour

East Ecclesfield

Adam Allcroft, Conservative

Craig Gamble Pugh, Labour and Co-operative

Kate Guest, Liberal Democrats

Ashley Routh, Green Party

Ecclesall

Peter Gilbert, Green Party

Gordon Millward, Conservative

Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal Democrats

Jenny Prideaux, Labour

Christine Rose, Women’s Equality Party

Firth Park

Irshad Akbar, Liberal Democrats

Joydu, Al-Mahfuz Green Party

Alexander Brown, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Abtisam Mohamed, Labour

Steve Toone, Conservative

April Worrall, Social Democratic Party

Fulwood

Matthew Killeya, Labour

Judith Rutnam, Green Party

Christine Saunders, Conservative

Cliff Woodcraft, Liberal Democrats

Gleadless Valley

Shirley Clayton, Conservative

John Dryden, Liberal Democrats

Marieanne Elliot, Green Party

Rebecca Fryer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Jackie Kennedy, Labour Party

Graves Park

Steve Ayris, Liberal Democrats

Lucy Critchlow, Green Party

Chris Garratt, Conservative

Edd Mustill, Labour

Hillsborough

Joe Hibbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Theresa Morrison, Conservative

Henry Nottage, Green Party

Josie Paszek, Labour

Will Sapwell, Liberal Democrats

Manor Castle

Ayodele Akinduko, Conservative

Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party

Ruth Flagg-Abbey, Green Party

Terry Fox, Labour

Stephanie Kenning, Liberal Democrats

Alistair Tice, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Mosborough

Mark Finney, Conservative

Samantha Nicholson, Labour and Co-operative

Gail Smith, Liberal Democrats

Julie White, Green Party

Nether Edge and Sharrow

Nighat Basharat, Labour

John Chapman, Conservative

Holly Johnston, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Graham Wroe, Green Party

Tariq Zaman, Liberal Democrats

Richmond

Dennis Bannan, Yorkshire Party

Lesley Blyth, Conservative

Mike Drabble, Labour

Catherine Hartley, Green Party

Simon Moulton, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Susan Ross, Liberal Democrats

Shiregreen and Brightside

Carrie Hedderwick, Communist Party of Britain

Diane Leek, Liberal Democrats

Milton Pennefather, Green Party

Zoe Steane, Conservative

Garry Weatherall, Labour and Co-operative

Southey

Jayne Dunn, Labour

Andrew Hards, Green Party

Anthony May, Conservative

Rob Reiss, Liberal Democrats

Stannington

Bridget Kelly, Labour and Co-operative

Ian McHugh, Green Party

Vickie Priestley, Liberal Democrats

Stuart Shepherd, independent

Michael Virgo, UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Ben Woollard, Conservative

Stocksbridge and Upper Don

David Chinchen, Conservative

Susan Davidson, Liberal Democrats

Janet Ridler, Labour

David Willington, Green Party

Walkley

Alexander Helie, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Tom Hunt, Labour

Victoria Kensdale, Women’s Equality Party

Evelyn Millward, Conservative

David Pallot, Liberal Democrats

Logan Robin, Green Party

West Ecclesfield

Kathy Aston, Green Party

John Booker, Reform UK

Mike Levery, Liberal Democrats

Kevin Mahoney, Conservative

Matthew Wilson, Labour

Woodhouse

Phil Edwardson, Liberal Democrats

Liam Hardy, Green Party

Sarah Hobson, independent

Simon Jenkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ian Walker, Conservative