The three main parties played a political game of cards as they traded seats with each other but there was no winner taking all.

The count, at the English Institute of Sport, did have some drama and a very delayed start after police were called to a polling station.

Council Leader Terry Fox says Labour is listening, delivering and improving

Normally, after polls close at 10pm, counting gets underway around midnight but by 2.30am there was no sign of any ballot papers being counted.

The council then revealed one ballot box was delayed following an incident at a polling station in Fulwood.

The council said: “At 10.25pm on Thursday, police were called to the Community Room on Westminster Crescent in Fulwood to reports that a man had threatened polling station staff after the polling station had closed.

“The issue was resolved however the ballot box delivery to the count venue was delayed. The box has arrived and is being processed but it has caused a minor delay in the proceedings.”

The Greens say they are optimistic after gaining an extra councillor

The council said it had a policy of not counting any votes until all the ballot boxes had arrived so that one box delayed all the proceedings.

Counting gets underway

Around 3am, the results came in rapidly and at the end of a very long night, Labour had lost one seat, the Greens had gained one seat and the Lib Dems remained the same.

The Conservatives failed to win a second seat on the council, losing Stocksbridge to Labour by just 151 votes.

Labour won Nether Edge and Sharrow from the Greens, where councillor Alison Teal had stood down. The Greens were hoping to keep it but Labour’s Nighat Basharat swept it away with a 533 majority.

But it seemed a trade for Gleadless, which Labour lost to the Greens by 505 votes.

Walkley and Hillsborough had both been key seats but Labour lost Hillsborough. Sitting councillor Josie Paszek lost to the Greens by 342 votes.

Labour did hold neighbouring Walkley, where the Greens were hoping for a win, but Labour’s Tom Hunt had a narrow majority of 98.

The Lib Dems weren’t immune either, losing Crookes and Crosspool to Labour. Sitting councillor Mohammed Mahroof had his seat taken by Minesh Parekh by 195 votes.

And in Beauchief and Greenhill, sitting Lib Dem councillor Simon Clement-Jones had his majority slashed to 182 with Labour hot on his heels.

They had better results in Beighton where newcomer Kurtis Crossland won the seat for the Lib Dems from Labour by just 84 votes.

Sole Sheffield Tory councillor Lewis Chinchen was hoping his dad David would be elected as a fellow Stocksbridge councillor but Janet Ridler held the seat for Labour.

“Improving trend” says Labour

Council Leader Terry Fox said the results were optimistic for Labour.

“First of all, I’d like to say a big thank you to the residents around Manor Castle. They’re trusting me and giving me the opportunity to serve.

“I’ve still got that commitment and that enthusiasm to deal with the issues and I just want to say a massive thank you to all those people who voted for me this time.

“Across the city, obviously it’s a big disappointment losing Josie Paszek who has been a big strong voice for Hillsborough but overall, we’ve seen an improving trend across the city.

“We’ve won Nether Edge, we’ve won in Crookes and Crosspool so it shows that we are actually listening, we are delivering and we’re going to improve.”

When asked if there would be another Labour and Green coalition, Coun Fox said: “We have a meeting tomorrow at our AGM and obviously there will be discussions and election reflection.

“We’ve got no overall control so somewhere along the line, we’re going to have to have some conversations.”

Strong opposition say Lib Dems

Lib Dem Leader Shaffaq Mohammed said the Lib Dems would continue to be a strong opposition.

“We’ve gained a seat off Labour in Beighton, we’ve clearly held on to a number of seats and it is disappointing that we lost in Crookes and Crosspool but these things happen.

“Labour wanted this election to be a referendum on Boris Johnson, and all they were interested in talking about was national issues when actually this was local Sheffield Council.

“As a result, Labour failed to gain a majority and have less councillors now than they had coming into these elections.

“As we start the new committee system what does the actual election result mean? What does it mean in terms of how power is shared in the city? It will be an interesting time and I will intend to use the mandate I’ve got to hold whoever’s in charge of the council to account, and be that strong opposition.”

Optimism from the Greens

Green councillor Paul Turpin said a cooperative council would work well with the new committee system which is being introduced.

“I think we’ve got to be pleased, we’ve come out of the election with more councillors than we went into it with.

“We’re the only party who’s gained any seats. It’s a little bit disappointing that we didn’t win all of our targets but there’s lots to be optimistic about.

“We’ve not had a coalition, we had a co-operative executive but we’ll have to see now as there’s lots of things to discuss.