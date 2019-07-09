Richard Eyre, Sheffield Council’s head of city centre and major events, said the city was thriving from the busy calendar and was now ‘ready’ to host the Tramlines music festival, the Invictus Team UK Trials and ROKiT Seniors World Championship over the next few weeks.

And following the success of DocFest and Cliffhanger events in the city, Mr Eyre praised the work of the council’s events team in organising the schedule.

Richard Eyre, head of city centre management at Sheffield Council

He said “The srping and summer is massive for the city. Off the back of the World Snooker Championship, DocFest and Cliffhanger, we’ve got the Sheffield Grand Prix, Tramlines, Invictus Team UK Trials, and the seniors snooker coming up.

“In Sheffield, we are fortunate to have a magical events team who pull things like this together.”

The packed schedule of events continues this weekend with the HSBC Let’s Ride Cycling event between Endcliffe Park and the city centre on Sunday.

Richard Eyre, head of city centre management at Sheffield Council. Picture: Chris Etchells

And next weekend sees the return of Tramlines music festival to the city.

Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners, Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Manic Street Preachers are among those who will perform in Hillsborough Park from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

The festival was first held in the heart of Sheffield city centrein 2009 and entry was free of charge.

Tramlines Festival returns between Friday, July 19 and Sunday, July 21. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Its first big move came in 2015 when the festival doubled its main stage capacity by shifting from its original Devonshire Green spot to Ponderosa Park.

From 2017, its scope widened to Sheffield’s parks, and it became an entirely outdoors festival.

Then last year saw the relocation to Hillsborough Park, to cater for its ever swelling numbers of fans and to be concentrated in one main area.

Now an established annual music event, it attracts thousands of visitors from across the country.

A sitting volleyball match between Team UK and Sheffield Volleyball Club was held at Ponds Forge earlier this year to mark 100 days until the Invictus UK Trials. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Mr Eyre said: “Tramlines is a great example. We put up the funding to set it up but now we put a very small amount into the event and just let it fly.

“We let people do what they are good at and we will just enable it to happen.”

The city will also welcome around 475 athletes from across the country as it plays host to the first-ever Invictus UK Trials between July 22 and 26.

Wounded, injured and sick veterans will compete in nine sports at four venues and there will also be a series of activities and events across the city.

Mr Eyre added: “The Invictus trials coming to the city is huge. It’s important to celebrate the Armed Forces and who knows, in ten years time we could actually get the Games.

Daniel Blunn, Joe Johnson, Jason Ferguson, Coun Tony Downing, Reanne Evans, Jason Francis and Simon Berrisford. Picture: Matt Huart