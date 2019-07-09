The first long-range weather forecast for Sheffield's Tramlines Festival 2019 has just been released
Tramlines is less than two weeks away in Sheffield – and music-lovers will be hoping the weather forecast to this year’s sweltering Glastonbury Festival.
The massive music festival takes place at Hillsborough Park next weekend (July 19-21) and everyone in Sheffield will be hoping the sun smiles kindly on us.
Tramlines 2019 takes place across four stages of music and comedy, features family-friendly area Into The Trees and has the new addition of Speakers’ Corner.
The line-up includes more than 70 acts and big names on the main stage include Friday headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday main act Courteeners, and the finale from Nile Rodgers & Chic.
Sheffield music-lovers will be hoping that the weather forecast will be similar to this year’s Glastonbury Festival as revellers baked in the sunshine.
In stark contrast, fans at Heaton Park had to contend with the mud and the rain at Parklife Festival but that did little to dampen the Manchester atmosphere.
Forecasting website, Weather2, has released their long-range predictions and it’s a bit of a mixed bag.
There’s set to be glorious sunshine on Friday and Saturday evening but heavy rain predicted for sunday morning.
The majority of the festival is set to be dry though, with temperatures peaking at 19C.
Day-by-day forecast
Friday, July 19
Midnight – Clear skies, 14-12C
6am – Heavy rain showers, 18-18C
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Midday – Patchy rain, 18-18C
6pm – Sunny skies, 18-18C
Saturday, July 20
Midnight – Patchy light drizzle, 14-13C
6am – Sunny skies, 15-14C
Midday – Light rain shower, 17-17C
6pm – Sunny skies, 18-19C
Sunday, July 21
Midnight – Moderate rain – 15-14C
6am – Partly cloudy skies – 15/-15C
Midday – Light rain – 17-17C
6pm – Partly cloudy skies – 18-18C