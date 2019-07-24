Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara’s office closed following aide’s foul-mouthed resignation

The Star was told there was no-one in the city centre office, which only recently opened, when it visited today.

Gareth Arnold, who had only been employed as Mr O’Mara’s chief of staff for eight weeks, quit in sensational fashion by posting a series of tweets from the MP’s own official account on Tuesday nigh and urged him to call a by-election.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, he said he had posted the tweets because he felt ‘something big needed to happen’ for the sake of Sheffield Hallam constituents.

Mr Arnold said: “I could no longer stand by and watch a man engage in such depraved behaviour with such contempt for constituents in Sheffield Hallam.

“He simply was not wanting to do the job. I think if anything he would be happier if the constituents didn’t exist.”

During two turbulent years as an MP, Mr O’Mara has quit the Labour Party after being suspended over alleged historic misogynistic and homophobic comments made online.

More recently, he closed his constituency office for a month in April, all his staff were either sacked or walked out, with at least one tribunal pending and he stopped holding surgeries or responding to correspondence from the public for a period of time.

However, he also told The Star just weeks ago that he has got a fresh team behind him and is operating from a new office in the city centre.

Mr O’Mara recently launched a petition calling for politicians to be able to vote remotely that would allow them to spend more time tending to matters in their constituencies.

Mr Arnold said he was an old friend of Mr O’Mara’s and had opened the new office and helped recruit a new team of staff.

He said: “This is not me being big-headed but many people had said that if there was one person who could help him and try and turn it around it was me.

“I got his office up and running, I booked him surgeries, I got him to start submitting written questions, being more active in parliament and start engaging with the press again.”

Mr Arnold, who describes himself as a blogger and a digital marketing professional, rose to prominence in 2014 when he set up a social media account called Britain Furst, which was intended to troll the right-wing political group Britain First.

The following year he set up a satirical news website and posted fake news articles mocking tabloid titles.