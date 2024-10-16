Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Secretary of State for Transport and Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh has welcomed “much needed funding” to unlock city brownfield sites to build dozens of new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, October 15, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government announced £68million of funding to go directly to 54 councils, including Sheffield.

The money is intended to cover the costs of transforming urban brownfield sites, such as empty buildings and disused car parks, and preparing them for housebuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Council will receive £690,000 of government funding to prepare brownfield sites for housebuilding. | AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said: “I said this government is on the side of the builders, not the blockers. And I meant it. This funding for councils will see disused sites and industrial wastelands transformed into thousands of new homes in places that people want to live and work.

“Our brownfield-first approach will not only ramp up housebuilding but also create more jobs, deliver much-needed infrastructure, and boost economic growth across the country.”

Sheffield City Council will received £690,000 of the pot, a slim chunk compared to other authorities in Yorkshire like Kirklees (£1.3m) and Wakefield (£1m).

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley and Transport Secretary, has welcomed the funding. She said people in Sheffield contact her with housing concerns every week. | AFP via Getty Images

With the funding, councils are expected to be able to pay for the decontamination of brownfield sites, the removal of empty or disused buildings and the improvement of infrastructure like internet, water and power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money has been welcomed by Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh who said: “There isn’t a week that goes by where I’m not contacted by residents who are struggling with their housing, either being forced to live in damp and mouldy conditions or have been evicted from private rented accommodation, through no fault of their own. We have to take action and build the houses for the future.

“I’m delighted that Sheffield will receive this much-needed funding to help deliver new homes on unused brownfield sites.

“We have sites across Sheffield that have sat vacant for years, and with this funding, we can finally start unlocking their potential. It’s vital that we invest in housing that is affordable and accessible, particularly for first-time buyers and young families who are struggling to get on the property ladder.”

The announcement comes after the council announced plans to build 1,000 new homes in Sheffield. This includes neighbourhoods at Neepsend and Furnace Hill which were announced in a £67million package from Michael Gove in March 2024.