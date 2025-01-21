Sheffield fire station refurbishment finally going ahead after major delays
The station on Elm Lane, Sheffield Lane Top will be refurbished, with the aim of “taking it back to the brick”, a meeting of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority was told yesterday (January 20).
The fire station, which covers Lane Top, Shiregreen, Shirecliffe, Longley, Parson Cross, Ecclesfield, Firth Park, Grimesthorpe and Blackburn, had been scheduled to be rebuilt. The authority decided on a rethink in May 2024 after the construction bill rose by 188%.
Andrew Knight, head of estates and facilities, told the meeting that plans were being finalised, moving on to asking firms to tender for the work over the next few months. He anticipated that the renovation would all be complete by March 2026.
Coun Steve Ayris of Sheffield Council asked what measures would be put in place for the road junction during construction and was told that was still in the design phase.
Mr Knight added: “It’s different from a complete build. It will be stripped back to the brick and we’ll be bringing it back.” He confirmed that all asbestos will be removed.
A report to the authority said that one aim is to maximise the energy efficiency of the building, including moving from gas heating to air source heat pumps.
The authority is exploring joining Sheffield Heat Network for the Sheffield Central fire station and HQ on Eyre Street. The system, run by Veolia for Sheffield Council, provides heating to buildings by burning waste.
A Green Plan also involves installing seven EV vehicle chargers at Eyre Street.
