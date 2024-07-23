Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to rebuild a Sheffield fire station have now been delayed for at least a year after construction costs “spiralled out of control”.

The project to replace Elm Lane fire station at Sheffield Lane Top with a modular building had already been put on hold by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority after the costs rose by 188%. The building was earmarked for replacement because of suspected high levels of asbestos, high energy costs and a lack of facilities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in May.

A decision on the building was delayed until the 2025/6 financial year by a meeting of the authority yesterday (July 22). It also affects planned refurbishments of the fire service HQ on Eyre Street and Thorne fire station in Doncaster.

The decision will allow an incoming estates and facilities manager a chance to assess the situation, authority members heard.

Rebuilding plans for Elm Lane fire station in Sheffield have been delayed after costs "spiralled out of control". Picture: Google Maps

Financial services manager Sara Slater said that the authority’s financial outturn for 2024/25 is predicted to be £757,000 in surplus. Major factors contributing to this include higher than predicted funding grants and lower energy bills.

Ms Slater said that the energy savings are a mixture of decreases in charges and the result of sustainability measures made last year giving a higher than expected saving.

The service has received rates rebates from the four South Yorkshire local authorities totalling £680,000 after using a company to get the rateable values of all buildings reassessed. In response to a request for details from Doncaster councillor Cynthia Ransome, Ms Slater said: “It was a gift that kept on coming, yes!”

Several corporate vacancies are yet to be filled, creating further savings.

Usable reserves now stand at £9 million and are available to cover any future deficits, Ms Slater said. The total reserves now stand at £18.9m.

Coun Sue Alston, who sits on Sheffield City Council, commented: “We’ve obviously saved some money in effect from delays but I don’t think delays are actually that desirable.”

She said that project costs could rise and that might end up costing the authority more money in the future.

Ms Slater said that when Elm Lane is rebuilt, the authority will probably have to borrow the money and interest rates may have come down by then.

Assistant chief fire officer Andy Strelczenie said there is still a firm commitment to rebuilding or refurbishing Elm Lane, adding: “The costs spiralled out of control and the group had to go back and rethink and request another condition survey.”