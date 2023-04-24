News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield elections: last chance to get a voter identification certificate

Voters have until 5pm on April 25 to register for a voter identification certificate to take part in the upcoming local elections.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

Polling day will be on Thursday, May 4, when voters will be given the chance to elect a representative who will make decisions on their behalf for at least four years.

Voters will be required to show photographic identification (ID) at polling stations for the first time this year.

There are lots of documents that will be accepted for this.

Voters have until 5pm on April 25 to register for a voter identification certificate to take part in the upcoming local elections.
Voters have until 5pm on April 25 to register for a voter identification certificate to take part in the upcoming local elections.

Passports, driving licences, a National Proof of Age Standards Scheme card, a Blue Badge, a biometric residence permit, a Defence Identity Card, an older person’s or disabled travel pass are all included in the government’s list of accepted photo IDs for elections, among other documents.

If you do not have one of those or if you no longer look like the photo on your ID or the name on it is now significantly different to that on the electoral register, you can apply for a free voter authority certificate.

The deadline to register for a voter authority certificate is 5pm on April 25.

How to get photo ID to vote in elections

Voters have until 5pm on April 25 to register for a voter identification certificate to take part in the upcoming local elections.

All you need to apply for one is a recent digital photograph of yourself and your National Insurance number.

If you do not have a National Insurance number, you can use other documents such as your birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill.

Click here to visit the government website to find the online application.

Why is photo ID being introduced?

The government introduced the new law saying there was “inexcusable” potential for someone to cast another’s vote at polling stations – this is despite no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, according to the Electoral Commission.

It is new for England but voters in Northern Ireland have been required to show ID when voting since 2003.

There is concern it will put people off voting and lead to lower turnout, that the change is coming too soon and local authorities will have to pick up the costs when they are already under serious financial strain.

Younger and marginalised people are feared to be most likely affected.

Locally, Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox said ensuring everyone who is registered to vote can do so was a top priority and the council was training staff and running a communications campaign.

