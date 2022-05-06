Sheffield elections 2022: City's election count was delayed for hours after a man allegedly threatened polling station staff

Vote counting for Sheffield’s local elections did not get started until the early hours of this morning, after a man reportedly threatened polling station staff.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:36 am

The incident took place at the Community Room on Westminster Crescent in Fulwood, shortly after the polls had closed at 10pm last night (Thursday, May 4).

A Sheffield Council spokesperson said: “At 10.25pm on Thursday 5 May 2022, Police were called to the Community Room on Westminster Crescent in Fulwood to reports that a man had threatened polling station staff after the polling station had closed.

“The issue was resolved however the ballot box delivery to the count venue was delayed. The box has arrived and is being processed but it has caused a minor delay in the proceedings.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.