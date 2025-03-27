Sheffield Council to introduce more double yellow lines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More double yellow lines are to be painted onto Sheffield’s roads.

Sheffield Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee has approved a proposed traffic regulation order (TRO) at locations across the city which will introduce new double yellow line restrictions.

Members of the committee have heard that some of the local area committees (LACs) had proposed to use a proportion of their financial budget to install parking restrictions at specific locations within their wards.

Eight locations were identified – five of which received objections from people living in those areas.

Parkside Road, Hillsborough

189m of double yellow lines were proposed on Parkside Road in Hillsborough. Those objecting raised issues with parking (should the double yellow lines be introduced) and the impact it would have on disabled residents and children, among others.

As a result of this and a site visit, the new proposal is to put 89m of double yellow lines on the road instead. The 100m stretch that will no longer have double yellow lines installed, will instead have a “no waiting at any time on footway or verge” restriction.

Aldene Road at Luke Lane, Luke Lane (including the junctions of Stour Lane, Rydalhurst Avenue and Rural Lane) and Ben Lane (at the junction with Sevenfields Lane)

The proposal is:

Luke Lane at Rural Lane – Proposed 104m stretch of double yellow lines.

Luke Lane at Stour Lane – Proposed 37m stretch of double yellow lines.

Rural Lane at Rydalhurst Avenue – Proposed 71.5m stretch of double yellow lines.

Ben Lane at Sevenfields Lane – Proposed 70m stretch of double yellow lines.

Aldene Road at Luke Lane – Proposed 103.5m stretch of double yellow lines.

After a site visit, for Luke Lane at Rural Lane, it is recommended that the proposals remain as advertised for the north side of Luke Lane to protect the blind bend and to maintain visibility for drivers of oncoming traffic.

The proposals at the Luke Lane/ Aldene Road junction received the most objections.

Many comments were also made though that double yellow lines are really needed on Luke Lane, directly opposite the junction with Aldene Road due to vehicles, including lorries and vans, parking opposite the junction which restricts the turning movement in and out of the junction with Aldene Road and restricts visibility of oncoming traffic.

It is therefore recommended that the original proposals for double yellow lines on Luke Lane at Aldene Road are not implemented as advertised under the recent proposed TRO.

Hemsworth Road, Cobnar Road, St Ive’s Drive and Norton Church Road

The proposal is:

385m of double yellow lines on Hemsworth Road.

136.5m of double yellow lines Cobnar Road.

146m of double yellow lines on St Ive’s Drive (73m on each side)

61m of double yellow lines on Norton Church Road.

24 responses were received for the proposals, of which, 15 were formal objections.

Those objecting had issues with the impact on Graves Park and the cafe and parking in the area.

Following the consultation, the new proposal is to introduce a 175m double yellow restriction at Hemsworth Road, 80m of double yellow lines on Cobnar Road, 14m of double yellow lines on St Ive’s Drive and 41m of double yellow lines on Norton Church Road.

Knowle Lane (at the junction with Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane)

The proposal was to put a new 124.5m stretch of double yellow lines on Knowle Lane.

After the consultation, the council decided to implement it as advertised.

Mickley Lane (at the junctions with Laverdene Road, Aldam Road, Glover Road and Green Oak Road)

The proposal is:

Mickley Lane at the junction with Glover Road/Green Oak Road – Proposed 87m of double yellow lines.

Mickley Lane at the junction with Laverdene Road – Proposed 47m of double yellow lines.

Mickley Lane at the junction with Aldam Road – Proposed 60m of double yellow lines.

After objections were received, officers made a number of visits to the area.

Following a review, the council recommended that the proposals at both Mickley Lane at the junction with Glover Road/Green Oak Road and Mickley Lane at the junction with Aldam Road be implemented as advertised in the TRO.

In terms of Mickely Lane and Laverdene Road, officers agreed that the proposed stretch of 27m could be reduced by 4m on Mickely Lane which would not affect the safety of the road or the visibility of drivers and provide additional space for vehicles to park in a residential area.