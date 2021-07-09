Sheffield Council reveals plans for new city centre park

Pound’s Park is proposed within the Heart of the City II redevelopment area and, if approved, aims to provide a “safe and accessible green park offering space for active play and relaxation”, the council said.

It would be situated at the former fire station between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street – also known as Block G.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, said it replaces previous plans for a multi-storey car park and demonstrates the council’s commitment to combating the climate emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Town Hall

He said: “We are thrilled to see the plans for Pound’s Park submitted. We received extremely positive feedback during the public consultation and would like to thank all those who took the time to comment.

“If approved, the park will raise the bar for public realms in city centres. It would provide Sheffield city centre with another world class, attractive green space to further complement the Peace Gardens, Charter Square and the continuing Grey-to-Green scheme.”

Plans include a water feature; a climbing boulder; a new cycle hub on Wellington Street; seating; trees and planting to enhance biodiversity, drainage and urban cooling; a new kiosk serving coffee, ice creams and snacks and new accessible public toilets.

A planning application for the development was submitted this week following consultation with local residents and businesses in March.

To view the plans or comment on the application, go to https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=QUSEHHNYLIZ00