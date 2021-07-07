The existing line behind Midland station would be replaced by a dual carriageway from the Parkway. And a new tram route would be laid along Pond Street, linking Fitzalan Square with Sheaf Square outside the station under the proposal by Sheffield City Council.

It would make much of Park Square redundant and available as ‘development land’, it would also mean one of the three tram bridges on the huge roundabout was no longer needed.

The authority’s plans show the bridge to South Street removed - raising questions over how pedestrians from Park Hill would reach town.

Tram tracks could be laid along Pond Street linking Fitzalan Square with Sheaf Square.

A new line would pass from Commercial Street through newly-refurbished Fitzalan Square before joining Pond Street behind the bus station.

It would come close to Midland Station where it joined Sheaf Street before heading down the A61 Suffolk Street to Granville Square and rejoining the original line heading up the hill.

The huge reshuffle is part of the authority’s £1.5bn plan to redevelop the Sheaf Valley and Midland Station.

A report states: “Placing the tram in the clear line-of-sight of station customers and city users will positively encourage tram travel and linked public transport trips.

A new dual carriageway off the Parkway could replace the tram line behind the station and South Street tram bridge could be removed.

“The new convenient and easy to use tram stops will also improve connectivity with other parts of the city.”

It adds: “Moving the tram to Pond Street opens up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a new Inner Relief Road route to the east of the station.

“It allows Midland Station to become a truly integrated part of the city. By removing the road barrier, and opening up new green space, it will be better and more safely connected with the bus station and the city core.”

The ‘Sheaf Valley Redevelopment Framework’ was launched last year to regenerate the area and make the most of HS2. It shows the tram changes potentially taking places between 2026 and 2033.

A giant bridge over the new dual carriageway (bottom right) would link Park Hill with Sheaf Square.

It also includes closing the dual carriageway outside the station, Sheaf Street, to traffic and building a huge bridge linking Park Hill and Sheaf Street.

