Sheffield Council makes ‘small but significant’ steps for heritage

Robin Hughes, of Joined Up Heritage Sheffield, said this included voting to explore ways of using it to support businesses in their recovery from Covid-19 and designating it as a responsibility for one of the new council committees.

On the latter, he said: “It may be the first time that any Sheffield Council constitution has defined responsibility for the city’s rich, diverse heritage.”

Robin Hughes, of Joined Up Heritage Sheffield.

He added “where there is leadership on heritage, the city is taken seriously” but more work was still needed.

Historic England research showed the sector contributes £36.6 billion to the English economy which is more than arts and culture, aerospace or defence. Sheffield’s share is estimated to be £240 million a year.

Mr Hughes said: “About half of (heritage’s contribution to the economy) is in the construction industry. Heritage skills will be critical to re-using and retrofitting buildings, an urgent priority according to the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee. Add to this the attraction of historic buildings for the most creative and productive businesses, and spending by visitors who come for heritage but also need hotels and hospitality. That’s without mentioning how heritage improves health and wellbeing: the pandemic was a physical and emotional hammerblow, too.

“Will this be the moment we look back on as a watershed in heritage policy? Maybe, but it’s only the end of the beginning. The real work begins now.”

Councillor Janet Ridler, Sheffield Council heritage champion, outside Sheffield library in the city centre.

Who is responsible for heritage at Sheffield Council?

The transport, regeneration and climate change policy committee is responsible for leading on heritage, alongside a heritage champion.

New councillor Janet Ridler, representative for Stocksbridge and Upper Don, will take over the position from long-standing councillor Mike Drabble, representative for Richmond.

Coun Ridler has lived in Sheffield all of her life and coordinates Sheffield’s Heritage Open Days festival as a trustee of Sheffield Civic Trust.

Speaking about the appointment, Mr Hughes said: “Coun Mike Drabble – heritage’s hero behind the council scenes, bending ears and twisting arms – is stepping down as heritage champion.

