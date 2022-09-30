She claims the council left her with no means to wash herself or her eight-year-old daughter when repairs to fix her damp-ridden council home were unsuccessful.

Rebecca Wallace, of Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, lives in the house with her daughter and reportedly contacted the council about having no means to wash a number of weeks ago when her shower was covered in mold.

Rebecca Wallace has issues with damp in her home on Buchanan Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

She claims she was told by a council worker to wash in her sink until repairs were carried out.

Since then her leaking shower caused her hallway ceiling to collapse.

Work was started by the council to tear up damp floorboards this week but workmen have left her mid-way though the job because they did not have the right materials needed – leaving her stricken once more.

Miss Wallace said: “Someone on the phone said ‘have you got a kitchen sink?’, I said yes, ‘have you got a flannel?’, yes, ‘there you go’.”

Miss Wallace said someone from the council asked her "do you have a kitchen sink" when she rang over a lack of washing facilities

Miss Wallace told The Star repair men came in this week and tore up damp floorboards in her bathroom before covering it with a sheet and leaving because they “didn’t have the right materials”.

Her father, Gordon Wallace, claims moisture can be seen coming out of some floorboards when they are pressed and the house’s condition is significantly affecting his daughter mentally.

He said: “As her dad it’s frustrating to see her going through this. I sent an email to the council, I blame them for the depressed state she’s in.”

Some of the damage caused by damp in Rebecca Wallace's home

Miss Wallace said: “It’s gotten to the point where I don’t want your repairs, I don’t want your money, I just want to get out.”

Her daughter is just eight-years-old and has reportedly had to have all her clothes thrown out previously, because they were found “soaked” one morning due to the damp in both the bedrooms they use.

The Star shared a video of the condition of the property recently on Facebook, which showed the state of the house when Miss Wallace last complained, which she says has not been sorted.

She said: “I would like to apologise as well because people will think we’re just going on and on but it’s so frustrating. People need to see what’s happening.

Floorboards were ripped up in their bathroom before being temporarily covered as the repair team didn't have the materials for the job.

“It’s amazing how many people have come back to me and said they’re dealing with the same.”

When approached by The Star regarding Miss Wallace’s upset, Councillor Douglas Johnson said: “Providing warm, safe and good quality homes for our residents is our highest priority and we are working closely with Ms Wallace to get her bathroom fixed and ready to use as soon as possible. Our repair team started on site on the 28th of September and works are now underway.

“Unfortunately, the repairs will take a little longer to complete than we originally thought, and Ms Wallace has also asked us to change the wet room to a standard bathroom. This means that the work is likely to now take until 5th of October to complete.”