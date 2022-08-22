Sheffield Council calls special meeting to discuss controversial John Lewis listing amid financial cliff edge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading politicians raised concern about Heritage England’s decision to give Grade II listing to the landmark Barker’s Pool building – which provides extra protection from demolition or significant alterations.

It rocked the council as it was in the process of selling the 60-year-old site – formerly known as Cole Brothers – to developers, who experts say will have the task of revamping it at a cost in the region of £65 million.

Sheffield Council chamber at the Town Hall in the city centre.

Now Labour councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, has tabled a special strategy and resources committee meeting for Wednesday, August 24 to come up with a plan of action.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Liberal Democrats and member of the committee, said he will be calling for a review of the listing during this meeting – which the council has 28 days from the decision date to make.

He said: “It’s a huge financial problem now.

“We will want to now know detailed information about the actual building, what the hell is in there, and what the consequences of listing it all are.

“There is a huge problem here for the council at a time when it could have really done without it.

“We have got a normal strategy and resources meeting on the 30th so if it wasn’t as important or dire we could have waited until next week but the fact they have called this special meeting suggests the information officers are going to give us is quite serious.”

Last week, Labour Coun Terry Fox, leader of the council, said he had written to government urging it to pause the listing.

In the letter he questioned why the decision was “dropped” on Sheffield with “no consideration of local public opinion, and seemingly no consideration of the wider financial, economic, or environmental implications.

Coun Mohammed said: “It’s alright asking the government but I suspect the government to come back to us and say there is a process and if you think listing was wrong – seek a review.”

This is one of multiple urgent meetings called by the committee recently.

Other special or urgent matters included Sheffield’s Eurovision Song Contest bid and the council’s finances being ‘on the brink of collapse’, as one committee member described it.

The future of the John Lewis building

This listing came while the council was in the process of selling the building to developers – a decision on which is due by November.

Those involved said 16 developers showed interest in the site before the listing while demolition was still an option and there is concern these will now withdraw.

Previously, the council invited proposals based on three options: re-use, demolish and rebuild, or demolish and have open space.