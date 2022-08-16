John Lewis: Sheffield Liberal Democrats ‘flabbergasted’ by Grade II listing support and call for review

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site – formerly known as Cole Brothers – was recently listed meaning it is now legally protected from being demolished, extended or significantly altered without special permission from the local planning authority.

This decision came while the council was in the process of selling the building to developers – a decision on which is due by November.

Sheffield Liberal Democrats have called for a review following the listing of the John Lewis building which they worry will impact taxpayers.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said 16 developers showed interest in the site before the listing while demolition was still an option.

He is concerned they will now withdraw from taking on the 60-year-old site which experts said needs a total revamp costing up to £65 million.

He said: “I am flabbergasted to see senior members of the Labour-led council welcome the listing of the former John Lewis building last week. The decision to list the building will seriously limit its future development opportunities.

“We need to be ambitious for Sheffield and ambitious for our city centre. But the listing on this building makes any development extremely expensive – right when we’re all feeling the pinch.

“I really worry this could turn into a bottomless pit if a developer can’t be found quickly.

“People in Sheffield are struggling to make ends meet and they should not have to bear the burden of this building when other options are available.

“If we want to protect Sheffield residents, be ambitious for our city, and get us back on track, we must do that now.”

The Liberal Democrats were not alone in raising concern.

Paul Blomfield, Labour MP for Sheffield Central, said Historic England – which previously refused an application to list the building – had created “real challenges” by changing its stance.

He said: “Our post-war heritage is important but the last review concluded that the John Lewis building did not meet the high standards required for listing.

“Given the structural issues facing the building, Grade II status will impose huge costs on the council as the landlord and limit the city’s options in redeveloping this important site.

“It’s a decision which comes without financial support or recognition of the consequences. I’m confident that the council will make the best of the situation, but there’ll be lots of difficulties.”

The council has 28 days to ask for a review of the decision.

But councillor Mazher Iqbal, chair of the regeneration committee, said the council will not be challenging the listing.

He said last week it was “fantastic news” and he was embracing the decision.

The council had put aside £1.3 million to demolish the 400-space former John Lewis car park saying it was unsafe, hard to convert and redundant.

This will now not be demolished and only bids from developers seeking to convert the building will go through to the second round of a sales process.