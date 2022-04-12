Sheffield Council approves home for children with autism and learning disabilities at Victorian villa

Moorville, an independent provider of residential care for young adults, was given a green light to convert the large detached house at 16 Collegiate Crescent into a new service during a planning and highways committee meeting today.

In a planning application for the conversion, Rory Boulding, director of the provider, said there would be between five and six staff there during the day and one night worker.

Sheffield Council's planning and highways committee in the Town Hall.

He said: “Our services are small, high-quality provisions with our services ranging in size, from two residents to our largest service which accommodates eight residents.

“Our mission is to provide an outstanding care service to our residents, supporting them in a way that will integrate them into their local community and maximise their independence.”

Council officers recommended the plans for approval in a report prepared for the meeting.

They said: “The key difference relates to the presence of staff at the site and possibly a small increase in the number of vehicle movements due to shift patterns and visitors.

“It is not considered that the proposal will give rise to significant safety or amenity concerns such that this could justify refusing planning permission, especially when taking into account the social benefits of the proposed residential care setting that would be forthcoming.

“There is a clear need for facilities of this type throughout the city and the proposal aligns with the National Planning Policy Framework requirement to meet the differing housing needs of the community.”

There were 24 objections in total to the planning application, but some people commented more than once, including from the Broomhall Park Association and one letter of support from Christine Anderson, commissioning service manager at the council.

Ms Anderson said there was need for a children’s home in that area where they can take advantage of easy access to parks and good transport links.