Row over delivery hours crucial to Sheffield business’ survival but ‘terrifying’ for neighbours

Abbey Glen, which has been supplying rental linen to the hospitality industry for more than 100 years and employs more than 150 people, has asked the council for permission to change its delivery hours at its site on 10 Carley Drive, Westfield.

In a statement with the plans, Abbey Glen said: “The [current] conditions caused us to lose customers during 2021 and if this condition isn’t varied it could result in our business not being viable.”

Abbey Glen's site at 10 Carley Drive, Westfield, Sheffield.

It went on to highlight traffic issues, reduced pay due to restrictive hours and not being able to meet contractual requirements for early deliveries.

“The goodwill of customers is reducing, and we need the condition to be varied to help us continue in business,” it added.

What do neighbours say?

Despite Abbey Glen saying measures will be put in place through a “robust delivery management” plan to prevent disruption to local residents, of the 21 comments made by members of the public on the planning application, all were objections raising concerns about disruption.

One objector, who lives on the nearby Waterfield Mews, said: “The thought of these extended hours on the application is terrifying.

“How are we supposed to live normal lives and enjoy our homes with a business like this in our back garden?

“Please do not allow for the hours to go ahead. If I find that this affects my mental health and employment I will take this further.

“It is not fair that a business that creates noise and odour has been allowed near housing residents. There must be more that can be done to restrict Abbey Glenn’s impact on the environment around us.”

A campaign has been running to curb “excessive noise and obnoxious odour” from the site for the past 18 months and a petition with more than 150 signatures was presented to full council about the issues.

One objector described this in their comments, saying they and councillors Gail Smith, Tony Downing and Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, have all been involved.

“Many of the local residents are extremely angry at the constant disturbance to their everyday life, wellbeing, mental health and amenity,” they said.

Adding: “Many residents are unable to enjoy sitting in their gardens due to the current noise. Some residents are selling their homes or considering moving, that is if they can sell their properties. There are reports of some residents who have had to move bedrooms from the front to the back of their houses to try to escape the noise disturbance. At least one resident has suffered a breakdown in their mental health as a result of broken sleep.”

Another objector, who lives on Middlecliff Rise, also raised concern about air pollution and added: “I have been here since 1979 and have not witnessed anything as horrendous as this.

“From a field to a club to School Trends was all admissible as there was no noise, disruption, smell nor pollution, now we are faced with all these if the opening hours are extended.”