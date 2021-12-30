Sheffield community needs new volunteers to lead its Towns Fund regeneration

The Stocksbridge Towns Fund board is looking for two people who can use their skills and local knowledge to help guide the bid through the next stage.

The board is made up of local businesses, charitable and voluntary organisations, Stocksbridge Town Council and Sheffield Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-chair of the Towns Fund board Miriam Cates MP says there is a great deal of interest and enthusiasm for the Stocksbridge projects.

New members should have a strong local connection to Stocksbridge as well as an understanding and interest in the Town Deal and a passion for seeing regeneration and investment in the area.

Co-chair of the Towns Fund board Miriam Cates MP said: “We know from the recent consultation sessions we held through October that there is a great deal of interest and enthusiasm for the Towns Fund and the projects being delivered.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have a really capable group of people who give up their time voluntarily.

“We’re now in the phase of delivering the business case to Government for our projects and would love to expand the board with new input and ideas.”

Projects outlined in the bid include improvements to walking and cycle trails; a major redevelopment of Manchester Road including a new library and community facilities; public realm improvements; better links to other parts of the town; a post 16 hub at Stocksbridge High School; a new local community bus network and improvements to Oxley Park and sporting facilities.