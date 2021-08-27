Sheffield leisure centre and park are the first to benefit from £24m investment

Stocksbridge Leisure Centre and the adjoining Oxley Park are the first projects to be funded through the Government’s Towns Fund for Stocksbridge.

It’s the first piece of work in the long term plan to deliver a £24.1m investment across the town.

The £500,000 funding has helped create outdoor seating and a new children’s play area which links the centre’s cafe to the park.

Access has been improved with new footpaths and landscaping as well as better laid out parking for both cars and bikes.

The Friends of Oxley Park has assisted with volunteer work and consultation and local charity Steel Valley Project has planted trees in the new play area.

Ten further projects, including a second phase of Oxley Park improvements, are planned and public consultation will be announced early in the autumn.

The Towns Fund projects include:

A major redevelopment of part of Manchester Road in the town centre including a new library and community facilities Improvements to the Manchester Road area as well as better links to other parts of the town A post 16 hub at Stocksbridge High School A new local community bus network Improvements to walking and cycle trails

Graham Silverwood, from the Community Leisure Centre Trust and member of the Towns Fund Board said: “These improvements are absolutely fantastic, and it is wonderful to see the difference the investment is already making to our local community.

“Everyone has worked so hard to turn these plans into reality in a short space of time and it really does show what can be achieved when we work together.”

Local councillor and Deputy Council Leader Julie Grocutt added: “The new facilities have been so popular over the school holidays and it’s lovely to see this space being used by families.