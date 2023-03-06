Sheffield MP Miriam Cates has warned of ‘serious flaws’ in the design of Sheffield’s new Clean Air Zone and called for urgent changes.

Mrs Cates, MP for Stocksbridge, Ecclesfield, Chapeltown and High Green, says businesses across North Sheffield and beyond are suffering significant disruption and being disadvantaged by the CAZ.

She says she has met with businesses in Chapeltown and Ecclesfield who have been unable to access Sheffield Council support to upgrade their vehicles because they are based in the suburbs.

Among the problems raised with her are the lack of exemptions for buses and taxis, limits on vehicle upgrade subsidies, and charges for using the inner ring road to travel across the city.

After meeting with businesses and speaking to residents, Miriam Cates said: “It’s clear that there are serious flaws with the CAZ, and that the council is doing real damage to businesses across Sheffield.

“Imposing charges on buses and including the ring road in the scheme are forcing people into private cars and onto residential roads - the exact opposite of what the CAZ is meant to achieve.

“At a time when many companies are struggling to deal with higher costs of energy and fuel, this anti-business policy is only going to cause further suffering. There is no legal requirement for the CAZ to charge buses, and it doesn't have to include the ring road. I’m calling on the council to make these changes as soon as possible, and to undertake a full review of whether current pollution levels actually meet the threshold for a CAZ.

“We should be doing everything we can to support business in Sheffield - whether they’re based in the city centre or outside.”

Miriam Cates with Jeremy Maw, owner of DMS Transport and Building Supplies based in High Green

Mrs Cates said she has previously written to Sheffield Council informing them of the concerns that have been shared with her by local businesses and has also written to the Local Government Secretary Michael Gove to raise the issue.

Sheffield Council’s controversial Clean Air Zone started charging drivers of the most polluting vehicles to use the ring road and city last week.

Private vehicles are exempt but buses, coaches, lorries, vans and taxis that don’t meet Euro 6 diesel or Euro 4 petrol standard will be charged for every day they enter the zone.