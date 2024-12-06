Sheffield City Council staff could move to a four-day week, if a proposal is adopted.

The Greens say the authority’s 8,000-strong workforce could do 100 per cent of the work in 80 per cent of the hours by working faster.

Staff would stay on the same wages but the authority would save money through less sickness and staff turnover, they argue.

Coun Toby Mallinson said a four-day week would see staff work more efficiently.

South Cambridgeshire District Council brought in a four-day week and saved £370,000 in 15 months, it is claimed.

Now the Greens have asked Sheffield City Council to investigate.

Councillor Toby Mallinson said it would not mean the council would close one day a week.

He added: “Flexible working means council operations will continue to be delivered throughout the traditional working week. There is strong evidence people get more done in less hours by working more efficiently.

“A four-day working week could be attractive to employees as it means those with caring responsibilities have more flexibility and it also helps people who volunteer in the community.

“The shorter week helps people’s health and wellbeing, meaning less staff sickness and greater staff retention. This reduces the cost of replacing and training new staff and of recruitment.

“Being able to employ and retain more permanent staff means the council doesn’t have to use expensive agency staff and so saves the council money.”

He added: “ As a lead employer in the city, the council should be forward thinking and demonstrate well-researched good practice to other employers. Such change could also reduce costs through improved productivity."