Sheffield children’s home will be refurbished and expanded
A Sheffield children’s home will be refurbished and expanded as part of a nationwide investment to help vulnerable children.
Aldine House in Dore will have five refurbishment projects, including an expansion to vocational provision and playground to improve the health and wellbeing of the children.
Government funding of £1.1m will help create new ‘step-down’ places to support children to move out of secure accommodation safely and back into the community when they are ready.
The investment is aimed at accommodation for vulnerable young people with a variety of different needs, including those at risk of criminal or sexual exploitation, those who that require emergency or crisis placements and those that need transitionary places as they move out of a secure welfare or justice unit.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “Excellent children’s social care has never been more vital.
“By providing more young people with safe, secure places to live, we will give them the tools they need to move confidently into adult life.
“These reforms represent a new chapter for children’s social care and will truly level-up outcomes for those most in need.”
Aldine House is a purpose built secure children’s home for young people aged between 10 and 17.
It provides care, education and intervention to eight young people who have significant behavioural problems, are awaiting trial, or are sentenced by the courts for criminal offences.
Sheffield Safeguarding Children Board says Aldine House accepts young people who are nationally ‘difficult to place’.