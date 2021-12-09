The home, on Creswick Road, will be home to one child under the age of 18, and two carers will support the child on a 12-hour shift pattern.

Planning documents state that a full change of use application was not required, as there will be no ‘material change of use’, and one child and two carers would be ‘small scale’.

Planning documents state: “It is considered that the proposal to provide care for no more than one child at the property and to have two carers on site at all times who are on shift patterns would be small scale and would likely result in comings and goings no greater than if it were a traditional dwellinghouse.

“Furthermore, the number of people who will on site at any one time will also be akin to that of a traditional dwellinghouse and how the property will operate, again would for all intents and purposes appear as a traditional dwellinghouse.”

Rotherham Council purchased four new children’s homes in September, in a bid to make sure looked-after children can stay in the borough close to their family and community, and reduce the cost of out-of-borough placements.