Sheffield Central: Abdi Suleiman launches campaign to be next Sheffield Labour MP
A Broomhall resident, who arrived in the UK at a young age after fleeing war in Somalia, has put himself up to replace Sheffield Central MP, Paul Blomfield at the next General Election.
Abdi Suleiman was first to announce his campaign to be the Labour candidate, and Comedian, Eddie Izzard, and city councillor, Abtisam Mohamed, have since also launched campaigns.
Suleiman said: “I arrived here, in Broomhall, as a refugee fleeing a civil war. It was this city that offered me sanctuary and it was this constituency that raised me. Since the age of three, Sheffield Central has been my home, almost every line and paragraph of my life has been written here. Now I want to help others by lifting their voices and working on their behalf to make change.”
After studying at the University of Sheffield, Suleiman was elected as the Students Union President, representing 27,000 students. He most recently has worked in parliamentary affairs, and has been involved in projects in Brussels and London.
On his campaign website, Suleiman said: “Growing up I rarely saw politicians who looked like me. I don’t want there to be anything extraordinary about my story. I want every kid from an under-represented background to believe they have a right to a seat at the table of power.”
Current Sheffield Central MP, Paul Blomfield, announced in February he was going to be stepping down as an MP at the next general election. No official process has been started by Labour to select their candidate for the Sheffield Central constituency.