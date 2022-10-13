Abdi Suleiman was first to announce his campaign to be the Labour candidate, and Comedian, Eddie Izzard, and city councillor, Abtisam Mohamed, have since also launched campaigns.

Suleiman said: “I arrived here, in Broomhall, as a refugee fleeing a civil war. It was this city that offered me sanctuary and it was this constituency that raised me. Since the age of three, Sheffield Central has been my home, almost every line and paragraph of my life has been written here. Now I want to help others by lifting their voices and working on their behalf to make change.”

Abdi Suleiman is hoping to be the next Labour candidate for Sheffield Central.

More Politics: Councillor in the running alongside comedian Eddie Izzard in bid to become city MP

After studying at the University of Sheffield, Suleiman was elected as the Students Union President, representing 27,000 students. He most recently has worked in parliamentary affairs, and has been involved in projects in Brussels and London.

More Politics: Plan to double size of Peak District reservoirs

On his campaign website, Suleiman said: “Growing up I rarely saw politicians who looked like me. I don’t want there to be anything extraordinary about my story. I want every kid from an under-represented background to believe they have a right to a seat at the table of power.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suleiman has previously been elected as the President of Sheffield Student's Union and now works in parliamentary affairs.